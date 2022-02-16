The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made two DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in the Sierra Vista area on Sunday, Feb. 13, due to Super Bowl LVI.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Bisbee Police Department, and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. The detail resulted in the following: 64 traffic stops or contacts, 34 warnings or repair orders, three miscellaneous civil citations, 15 civil speed citations, one seatbelt citation, one child restraint citation, three distracted driving while on cell phone citations, one misdemeanor warrant arrest, two felony drug related arrests, one unlawful flight from law enforcement arrest, one under the age of 21 DUI arrest, and one aggravated DUI felony arrest.
The under the age of 21 DUI arrest stemmed from a 16-year-old McNeal resident having alcohol in their system while driving. In the state of Arizona, anyone under 21 years of age cannot drive or be in physical control of a motor vehicle while there is any spirituous liquor in their body.
The aggravated DUI arrest stemmed from a 38-year-old Sierra Vista resident being arrested for DUI while having two children in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. The children were 5 and 4 years old. The driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.123.
During the detail, personnel working the task force responded to the area of Highway 90 and Airport Road to assist with a report of a head-on collision. The collision is being investigated by the Sierra Vista Police Department. The initial investigation revealed a 33-year-old Huachuca City resident was driving a black Kia Soul northbound on Highway 90 and crossed over into oncoming traffic. The Kia then collided with a white Honda Crosstour occupied by two Huachuca City residents, 30 and 39 years of age.
All three occupants were airlifted to Tucson hospitals after being transported by medical personnel to Canyon Vista Medical Center. One occupant has been released and the two other occupants remain hospitalized at the time of this press release. Impairment of the black Kia Soul driver appears to be a factor and more information will be released as it becomes available.