SIERRA VISTA — Two motorists were killed early Tuesday after a head-on collision on Highway 90 at Airport Road in Sierra Vista, officials said.
Lisa Martinez, 40, of Huachuca City, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and John Bolgen, 66, of Sierra Vista, was flown to University Medical Center in Tucson where he died just after 9 a.m., said Rebecca Ruiz McGill, a spokeswoman with Banner Health.
The impact was such that both vehicles were mangled to the point where they are almost unrecognizable, photos released by Sierra Vista Police show.
"It was pretty nasty," said Sierra Vista Police Corporal Scott Borgstadt. "Based on the damage (on both vehicles), one of our crash reconstructionists said they were each likely going 60 mph when they crashed into each other."
"We're thankful there were no passengers in either car because the back portion of the passenger seats ended up on the dash," Borgstadt added.
The speed limit in the area is 65 mph. Borgstadt said police are awaiting the results of a toxicology test to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident. The crash occurred just before 6 a.m.
Bolgen was a 10-year-employee with Cochise County's Solid Waste Department, an official there said. Martinez was the mother of two children according to a social media page identified as hers.
Witnesses told investigators that the green Pontiac minivan driven by Martinez crossed over the center line and collided head-on into Bolgen's silver, four-door Buick, police said in a press release. Officers found both vehicles in the northbound lanes.
Motorists were diverted around the accident on Highway 90, slowing traffic for about 90 minutes while police investigated the scene and crews removed the wreckage, Sierra Vista spokeswoman Judy Hector said.