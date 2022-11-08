Two local men died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 90 just south of Airport Road Tuesday morning.
Sierra Vista Police Department officers responded to the scene at about 8:57 a.m. and observed a green 2003 Ford Explorer lying on its roof off the west side of Highway 90.
The passenger, 34-year-old Huachuca City resident Jason Howe, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected out of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, 26-year-old Sierra Vista resident David Sariñana Jr., was wearing a seatbelt and was extracted from the vehicle by Fry Fire District personnel. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation on scene indicates the vehicle initially drifted onto the shoulder of the highway while traveling in the southbound slow lane. It appears the driver overcorrected and caused the vehicle to turn sideways and then flip multiple times, coming to a rest on its roof off the roadway. Speed is not considered to be a factor in this crash.
The Pima County Office of Medical Examiner will be taking the case for further investigation.
