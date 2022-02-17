The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a local home in the 4000 block of Loma Loop that occurred Wednesday night.
SVPD officers responded to a reported accidental discharge of a firearm at about 7:48 p.m. When they arrived at the residence, SVPD officers found an unresponsive man lying on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and immediately began rendering aid. Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services personnel arrived on scene and continued rendering aid before transporting the victim to Canyon Vista Medical Center. The man was pronounced dead at about 8:46 p.m. at the hospital.
The shooter was identified as 44-year-old Sierra Vista resident Stevan Djordjevic, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent out of the Brian A. Terry station. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Michigan resident Jacob Sellors, who was a relative of Djordjevic and was in town to visit family.
SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. The incident is under review by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General also responded to the scene.
No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Josh Nicola at (520) 452-7500.