Utility officials were on scene in Tombstone after a truck hit a utility pole, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
"APS crews are working to replace a power pole that was damaged this morning when a semi-truck snagged a telephone line which caused the power pole to snap," said Mike Philipsen, senior communications consultant for Arizona Public Service company.
The incident appeared to be unrelated to a fire near Walter J. Meyer School in Tombstone. Initial reports indicated that a transformer explosion was the cause of the fire, but that appears to not be the case.
"The fire ... is in a separate location from where the pole damage occurred," Philipsen said. "We can tell you no transformers were impacted by the truck incident or the fire."
Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere said students at Tombstone High School were sent to Huachuca City School due to the power outage. No students were at Walter J. Meyer School at the time of the incident.
The fire did not threaten the school, Devere said.
Devere said roughly 100 people were on scene fighting the fire.
Some residents in the area have been told to prepare to evacuate, according to one woman living near the fire.
According to a post from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire has burned approximately 100 acres and is moving away from structures.
"No current threat to structures at this time," according to the post. "Four SEATs engaged with an additional order pending for a Large Air Tanker (LAT)."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
