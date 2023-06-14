Utility officials were on scene in Tombstone after a truck hit a utility pole, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

"APS crews are working to replace a power pole that was damaged this morning when a semi-truck snagged a telephone line which caused the power pole to snap," said Mike Philipsen, senior communications consultant for Arizona Public Service company.

