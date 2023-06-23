Forward progress has been stopped on the Wildhorse Fire, which broke out in the Hereford area Thursday around 11:40 a.m., but the fire was not contained as of Friday morning, according to Fry Fire District Chief Mark Savage.

However, progress was noted by Friday evening. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported the fire was at 747 acres and 45% contained. The department said interior pockets continue to burn with smoke likely visible to drivers along State Route 92. Three fires started along the highway and were determined to be the result of a mechanical failure or improperly secured tow chains. A crew of 142 was assigned.

