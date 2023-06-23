Forward progress has been stopped on the Wildhorse Fire, which broke out in the Hereford area Thursday around 11:40 a.m., but the fire was not contained as of Friday morning, according to Fry Fire District Chief Mark Savage.
However, progress was noted by Friday evening. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported the fire was at 747 acres and 45% contained. The department said interior pockets continue to burn with smoke likely visible to drivers along State Route 92. Three fires started along the highway and were determined to be the result of a mechanical failure or improperly secured tow chains. A crew of 142 was assigned.
Jack Upchurch, the DFFM incident commander on scene, said mop-up efforts were being conducted Friday morning.
Savage said 50-60 firefighters were still on the scene Friday. Strong winds forecasted for today increase the risk of embers reigniting. In total, 145 personnel have responded to the fire.
“We really appreciate the public’s support in giving us a safe space to work yesterday,” said Savage.
Two outbuildings were lost to the fire, but no homes were damaged. As of Friday, Fry Fire reported no loss of life or injury.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation orders Thursday night at 5 p.m. and State Route 92 reopened around 5:30. CCSO urged people to drive with caution in the area to protect fire crews still on the scene.
Summer Academy at Buena High School was canceled Friday so the school could be used as a Red Cross shelter if needed, although school officials reported no one was using the school as of Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Tucson rated the fire/heat outlook as moderate for Saturday. Thursday, the service issued the following warning:
“As we’ve seen with the Post Fire and Wildhorse Fire in Cochise County today, fuels (grasses) are quite dry with new fires spreading quickly once gusty winds/low relative humidity are thrown into the mix. Gust afternoon winds and near critical fire weather conditions are expected the next several days, especially east of Tucson. It is important to do your part to prevent new fires!”
