Forward progress has been stopped on the Wildhorse Fire, which broke out in the Hereford area Thursday around 11:40 am, but the fire was not contained as of Friday morning, according to Fry Fire Department Chief, Mark Savage.
Fry and Palominas Fire Departments kept engines on scene overnight and handed incident control back over to the Arizona Department of Fire and Forest Management Friday morning.
Jack Upchurch, DFFM’s incident commander on scene said that mop-up efforts are being conducted this morning and more information on containment will be available later Friday.
Savage said that 50-60 firefighters were still on scene Friday. Strong winds forecasted for today increase the risk of embers reigniting. In total, 145 personnel have responded to the fire.
“We really appreciate the public’s support in giving us a safe space to work yesterday,” said Savage.
747 acres of land have burned in the fire. Two outbuildings were lost to the fire, but no homes were damaged. At this time Fry Fire Department is reporting no loss of life or injury.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Department lifted all evacuation orders Thursday night at 5 p.m. and State Route 92 reopened around 5:30. CCSO urged people to drive with caution in the area to protect fire crews still on the scene.
Summer Academy at Buena High School was canceled today so that the school could be used as a Red Cross shelter if needed, although school officials reported no one was using the school for shelter as of Friday morning.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Savage said that based on the timing, location and number of fires, human activity along S.R. 92 is the suspected cause.
The National Weather Service in Tucson issued the following warning Thursday afternoon:
“As we’ve seen with the Post Fire and Wildhorse Fire in Cochise County today, fuels (grasses) are quite dry with new fires spreading quickly once gusty winds/low relative humidity are thrown into the mix. Gust afternoon winds and near critical fire weather conditions are expected the next several days, especially east of Tucson. It is important to do your part to prevent new fires!”
