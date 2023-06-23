fire 6 (copy)

A firefighting troop march towards a fire between homes near Valley Vista Drive on Thursday. Fire officials said 50-60 firefighters were still on scene Friday battling the Wildhorse Fire.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

Forward progress has been stopped on the Wildhorse Fire, which broke out in the Hereford area Thursday around 11:40 am, but the fire was not contained as of Friday morning, according to Fry Fire Department Chief, Mark Savage.

Fry and Palominas Fire Departments kept engines on scene overnight and handed incident control back over to the Arizona Department of Fire and Forest Management Friday morning.

