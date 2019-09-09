A 50-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to an early morning fire that destroyed a residence in the Pueblo del Sol neighborhood Monday, Sierra Vista police said.
Tina Van Coy had been a tenant of the beige-colored brick house in the 1200 block of El Sonoro Drive, but she was evicted last week, said City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis.
Sierra Vista fire and police investigators said Van Coy was inside the house when the blaze started. They believe she entered the residence sometime Saturday or Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear Monday afternoon why she was evicted and how long she lived there.
No one was injured in the fire, which started shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. When Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services and Sierra Vista police arrived on scene, the house was empty and fully engulfed in flames, Curtis said. The Fort Huachuca Fire Department also responded.
It's not yet clear how Van Coy started the fire, but the house was a total loss, Curtis said.
Photos of the blaze posted on the Facebook page of Sierra Vista Police, Fire, and EMS, show flames raging from a window of the one-story house and also from the rear of the structure.
Fire officials said the blaze covered the "greater Sierra Vista area with smokey haze."
Sierra Vista police arrested Van Coy early Monday afternoon and she was charged with arson, criminal damage and criminal trespass. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sierra Vista Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.