SIERRA VISTA — The public is invited to celebrate the grand re-opening of the City of Sierra Vista’s Domingo Paiz Sports Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m., where soccer fields boasting new tournament-ready turf and high-efficiency LED lights will be unveiled for the first time.
The project, which is part of the City’s energy initiative with Schneider Electric, replaced grass soccer fields with artificial turf, installed security fencing, and replaced inefficient HID lighting fixtures with high-efficiency LEDs. These efforts reflect the City’s commitment to environmental and fiscal stewardship, while also furthering ongoing efforts to bring new tournaments, visitors, and dollars to the community.
The re-opening event will be held at the Domingo Paiz Sports Complex soccer fields, which are located at the eastern end of E. Tacoma Street, just past the complex’s softball fields. It will include a dramatic reveal of the City’s logo in the center of the soccer fields, speakers, soccer skills competitions for attendees, and refreshments.
The Schneider Electric energy initiative began in August, 2019, and covers many major improvements including interior and exterior lighting upgrades at City facilities, boiler and chiller replacements, water reuse controls, and utility upgrades at Veterans Memorial Park. Of the $14 million in projects, many generate guaranteed energy savings that will cut annual operating costs by hundreds of thousands of dollars.
For additional information about the event and initiative, please contact Laura Wilson, Leisure & Library Services director for the City of Sierra Vista, at (520) 458-7922.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista public information officer Adam Curtis