Get ready to be transformed by music and the tales of Native American culture when renowned flutist and storyteller Tony Duncan (Apache, Arikara, Hidatsa) performs virtually for the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
The performance by Duncan is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, said Annie Larkin, Associate Curator of Public Programs at Amerind.
The performance is free and will be available on ZOOM and the museum’s Facebook page via Facebook Live, Larkin said. The museum’s Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/759037958215796/. The Facebook page will include the registration link for anyone interested in watching Duncan’s performance via ZOOM. The registration link is also on the museum’s website, amerind.org.
Based in Mesa, Duncan has performed for audiences worldwide, including at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The National Museum of the American Indian, The Billboard Music Awards, The Tonight Show, and The White House.
He is also a famous hoop dancer and some of his dancing can be seen on Duncan’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=694461828056442&ref=watch_permalink.
As a flute player, Duncan is also signed to the largest and oldest Native American music label, Canyon Records, Amerind’s Facebook page shows. He sometimes performs with his wife Violet Duncan (Plains Cree, Taino) and their four children.
Larkin said the performance also will be recorded and available on Amerind’s YouTube channel for anyone who can’t catch the live session Saturday.
Besides the Duncan event, Larkin said the museum has several other talks and musical performances planned between now and October. While museum officials hope to open the venue by mid-July, Larkin said the virtual talks and performances have been so successful that the museum decided to schedule three virtual events every month until at least late September.
Museum officials are hoping to then have one virtual event a month, beginning in October.
“Our first (virtual) talk drew 250 people and the last one had 380 people from even the Netherlands,” Larkin said.
For a full lineup of upcoming talks and performances, visit the Amerind Museum’s Facebook page or website.