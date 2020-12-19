Many local homes are filled with the scent and spirit of the holidays thanks to a live Christmas tree. But too often these trees end up in the landfill in the new year when they still have more to give. Fortunately, the City of Sierra Vista can help!
Starting Dec. 28, Christmas trees without decorations can be recycled free of charge by dropping them off at the city's Compost Facility on State Route 90. The trees will be turned into high quality compost available for purchase by the truckload at the Compost Facility.
Please remember to remove all tinsel, lights and ornaments. Only live trees can be recycled, so don't drop off artificial trees. Christmas tree recycling will be available through Jan. 30. This free drop-off service is available to all Cochise County residents.
City refuse customers have the option to schedule a free curbside pickup for their tree by calling 520-458-7530 by Monday at 5 p.m. for a Wednesday pickup. The next Wednesday when special pickups may be arranged is on Jan. 6. These special Christmas tree pickups also canbe scheduled by filling out a green waste pickup request form available at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov.
The Compost Facility is located at 7201 E. State Route 90 (at mile marker 325, near the Cochise County Transfer Station). The Compost Facility is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. It is closed from Dec. 2, through Dec. 2, and also will be closed on New Year's Day, Jan. 1.
For information call the Public Works Department at 520-458-5775.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, Sierra Vista Public Information Officer