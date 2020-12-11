BISBEE — In lockstep with the state and nation, Bisbee’s student population has dropped about 7% this year. Although that means less money, the Bisbee Unified School District remains in the black.
During the BUSD board meeting Dec. 8, Superintendent Tom Woody reported a $269,786 loss in state revenue, but thanks to a $283,000 carry forward, the district is “close to a break-even point.”
As of December, the district has 647 students enrolled in the three schools, he said. Some of the reduction is due to the COVID–19 pandemic which has resulted in some parents choosing to move their children to online schools or other districts.
The number of cases continue to increase in the county and the district has had some staff and students affected.
“Through the contact tracing protocols we have identified students and staff that needed to quarantine. As of this time we did not have anyone who was identified as needing to quarantine that ended up being ill,” he added.
Greenway Elementary School, Lowell Junior High School and Bisbee High School ended the hybrid schedule, which allowed students to come to school two days a week and spend two days in online classes, and have returned to online classes only as county and Bisbee positive cases rose.
“We’re not in a place we want to be,” he added. “The county was up 807 cases in one week.”
Bisbee High School principal Darin Giltner noted, “In total, over 60 students and staff were asked to quarantine beginning on Monday, Nov. 16. None were the result of contracting the virus in school.”
Woody was optimistic and hoped the schools could return to the hybrid schedule after the winter break, but it will depend on a decline in positive cases in Bisbee and the county.
Summer school is planned for students who fell behind and need extra help, he said.
Proposition 208, which will tax incomes over $250,000 for single filers to $400,000 for joint filers an additional 3.5 percent, the measure is being challenged in court. Woody said if the proposition is overturned, $398,000 the district would receive from the tax would be lost.
In their monthly reports to the board, Greenway principal Lindsey Vertrees, Lowell Junior HIgh School principal Laura Miller and Giltner all said they continue to try to meet students’ needs in the online classes and improve attendance as some students do not stay logged in. All three schools had to increase onsite learning labs to accommodate students. All laptops and Chromebooks the district have all been assigned to students, but more are expected to be delivered next month.
“While there is a clear preference for in-person learning, even in the hybrid model, this transition has been smoother than the prior shifts we made in March and to open the school year in August,” said Giltner.
Jennifer McBeth, director of instruction, noted a survey of 109 parents who responded in which 68% worried the children would bring the virus home and 20% were not confident in the procedures established to prevent the spread of COVID–19. Fifty percent of parents said their children were wearing masks more frequently at home and think the teachers and staff were doing a good job.
Winter sports remain up in the air as positive cases increase in the county and across the state. BHS basketball players have been practicing in anticipation of a Jan. 5 season start.
Woody told the board, “January may be the worst month after the Christmas holiday. It will be difficult to proceed with any sports during the winter.”
Giltner said, “I see the writing on the wall. There may not be a winter sports season. There are a lot of variables.”
Board member Ann Littrell added, “I felt complacent until now and now the numbers are climbing. I think the numbers will go up. We’re not going to start the year off in a good position. People are tired. It’s hard to ask people to stay home. We have to do a balancing act.”
If there is a season, fans will again be banned to prevent any spread of the virus, Woody added.
Woody said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established new guidelines that included lowering the temperature for a fever to 100 degrees, setting 10 days as the required time for the onset of symptoms and quarantine down to seven to 10 days. CDC also redefined close contact and recommended a six foot space should be maintained and last no longer than 15 minutes.
The board also discussed the delay in testing results by Embry Women’s Health, which provided the drive-through test kits given at BHS.
Board member Carol Loy said, “The test results are not coming in.”
Woody said, “I complained to the testers because they told us the results would be back in three to five days. They told me they did not have enough laboratory space to do the tests or to gear up. They said they were contracting the tests out. If this continues, I’ll reconsider working with them.”