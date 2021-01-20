Small business remains one of the fundamental economic drivers for local economies and job creation, but these smaller-scale startups have not received the same level of support as their high-growth counterparts. CO.STARTERS aims to narrow that gap.
“If you look beyond Silicon Valley and New York, there are countless communities that are full of talented entrepreneurs, but they lack the organized community support they need to thrive,” said Enoch Elwell, CO.STARTERS Founder. “CO.STARTERS provides a structure for these communities to achieve their economic growth goals and gives them an easy way to build the connections they are already trying to grow.”
Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation is offering the CO.STARTERS Core. This 12-week cohort-based program equips entrepreneurs of all kinds with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn business ideas into action. The twelve-week CO.STARTERS program will kick off on Feb. 5.
Rather than treating a venture as a large corporation and writing a detailed business plan, CO.STARTERS participants are encouraged to build and test small models first. In the process, participants receive real-time customer feedback, update their models to meet customer needs and avoid creating businesses based on incorrect assumptions. Drawing from the experience of successful entrepreneurs and startup veterans from around the globe, CO.STARTERS walks creative small business owners through lean, effective business modeling methods simply and intuitively while connecting them to a supportive community of peers and mentors
The CO.STARTERS program has a global reach, serving more than 200 communities across the United States, New Zealand and Australia.
In our region, CO.STARTERS will be implemented and facilitated by AREDF, whose mission is creating a thriving, sustainable economy.
Mignonne Hollis and Stephanie Reed recently completed the training and looked forward to bringing this program to Cochise County. This is an excellent time to bring all our economic development partners to the table to strengthen the economy.
For information on CO.STARTERS, visit costarters.co. To learn about AREDF, call 520-458-6948 or email admin@AREDF.org.