Remains of second Douglas soldier killed during the Korean War identified

DOUGLAS — After having been missing for 72 years, the remains of another Douglas soldier killed during the Korean War finally have been identified.
U.S. Army officials have announced Pvt. Felix M. Yanez, who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, died July 16, 1950, at the age of 19 while fighting the North Korean People’s Army along the Kum River north of Taejon, South Korea. He is scheduled to be buried Saturday, Sept. 3, at South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson following a graveside service.
According to a press release from the U.S. Army, due to the ongoing battle, Yanez’s body could not be recovered at that time he was killed. In March 1951 a set of unidentified remains recovered south of Tuman-ni, South Korea, were buried in the United Nations Cemetery Tanggok.
In 1956, after declaring the remains unidentifiable, all 848 unidentified sets of Korean War remains at CIU-Kokura were sent to Hawaii and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl in Honolulu.
In 2019, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency had some of the unidentified remains disinterred and sent to a laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.
Yanez’s remains finally were identified last month through dental and DNA analysis.
He is the second Douglas soldier killed in the Korean War to have his remains identified following a 70 plus year wait.
Sgt. First Class Frank G. Vejar, who died Nov. 30, 1950, on the Korean Peninsula near a place Americans called Chosin Reservoir, had his remains identified in April 2020. He was laid to rest Nov. 17, 2021, next to the graves of his father and mother in the veterans section of Calvary Cemetery in Douglas.
U.S. Army officials state more than 7,500 Americans still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.