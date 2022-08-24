Remains of second Douglas soldier killed during the Korean War identified

Pvt. Felix M. Yanez

DOUGLAS — After having been missing for 72 years, the remains of another Douglas soldier killed during the Korean War finally have been identified.

U.S. Army officials have announced Pvt. Felix M. Yanez, who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, died July 16, 1950, at the age of 19 while fighting the North Korean People’s Army along the Kum River north of Taejon, South Korea. He is scheduled to be buried Saturday, Sept. 3, at South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson following a graveside service.

