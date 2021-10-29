SIERRA VISTA — The world of gardening has lost one of its greatest enthusiasts.
Pearl O’Neill, known for her ability to transform challenging desert spaces into flourishing gardens and landscapes, died on Oct. 20.
She was 105 years old.
In the 50 years that O’Neill lived in this area, she was always passionate about sharing her knowledge with others, providing fellow gardeners the information they needed to become successful growers.
O’Neill died at Canyon Vista Medical Center around 1:30 a.m., not long after arriving at the hospital by ambulance on Oct. 20.
“She was complaining of severe chest pains, so I called 911 and had her transported to Canyon Vista,” said Aaron Parr, O’Neill’s son. Parr lived on his mother’s property and served as her caregiver for 16 years.
Born Feb. 16, 1916, O’Neill attributed her longevity to a life of growing and canning her own food, coupled with the desire to share her gardening successes with others.
On Wednesday, Parr, along with family friend and former pastor Don Lepik, spread his mother’s ashes in the garden she loved and nurtured for years.
“For as long as I can remember, my mom would say, ‘Aaron, put me back in my garden,’” Parr said. “So, I put her where she wanted to be. Per her wishes, we will not be holding services for her. She always said she wanted to go quietly, no fanfare.”
Lepik, who read verses from the Bible, said, “All of us who knew her, appreciated having the blessing of Pearl in our lives. She loved her garden, but more than that, she loved the gardeners,” he said.
“I knew Pearl for more than a decade. She always loved teaching gardening, and lived long enough to see the results of her teaching. Before I met Pearl, I could not get anything to grow in this climate. She truly was one of our community treasures, whose presence in this area has had a huge impact on many people.”
Raised on her family’s farm in New Jersey, O’Neill was the second of six children.
“We were quite poor, but because of the farm, we always had everything we needed, even during the Great Depression,” she said during an interview in 2019 where she talked about life at a very different time. “We learned how to grow, can and put up our food, take care of farm animals, and cook and sew at a very young age. When I look back at my childhood, I’m thankful I have these skills, because I’ve used them throughout my life.”
Always a teacher, O’Neill passed those skills onto her own five children. She also spent countless hours volunteering at different elementary schools in the area.
Despite suffering from a broken hip at 97, O’Neill gardened until she was 103. She raised an assortment of fruits, vegetables and herbs, as well as colorful flowering landscape plants.
“My mom outlived five husbands and four of her five children,” said Parr, the youngest of the five.
O’Neill moved to his area in 1972 and co-founded the Sierra Vista Area Gardeners’ Club in 1991 when she was 75. She also spent 25 years as a classroom volunteer where she taught school children needlepoint, sewing and gardening skills and had been published in Mother Earth Magazine.
She was known for the colorful “magic” frogs she sewed and donated to local firemen. The cloth frogs were given to children for comfort when going through traumatic times. Literally hundreds of O’Neill’s handmade plush frogs were distributed to children in this area.
During the Sierra Vista Gardeners’ Club 25th anniversary celebration in 2016, when she was 100 years old, O’Neill was one of the organization’s two members honored with a proclamation by Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller.
Even after it became difficult for her to teach, O’Neill continued to share decades of “tried and true” gardening tips through notes she compiled and distributed to people who requested them.
Throughout her decades of gardening, O’Neill took tremendous pride in using natural products and techniques.
“I do not use pesticides in my garden,” she once said. “I’m an organic gardener, and I control pests with natural ingredients. This is the way I’ve been gardening all my life, and it works. I credit eating food that is not compromised by chemicals for my longevity.”
O’Neill’s long-time friend Vi Wosilait said it was a pleasure knowing such a unique and interesting person.
“Pearl was always teaching and loved to share her knowledge about gardening,” she said. “She was so generous with her time, and everyone who knew her learned so much from her. She will be missed.”
Along with her son, O’Neill is survived by multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a handful of great-great-grandchildren.