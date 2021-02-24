BISBEE — As of Tuesday, Feb. 23, renters and landlords in Cochise County can apply for help to stave off eviction through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program handled by the Arizona Department of Economic Services.
According to Camila Rochin, county public information officer, Arizona received $492 million for emergency rental assistance across the state.
“The DES Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides both landlords and renters with funds to cover direct payments for rent, rental arrears, utilities, utility arrears and other expenses related to housing stability incurred due to the COVID–19 pandemic,” she stated in a press release.
Eligible applicants can expect to receive up to $3,500 per month for combined rent and utility assistance for a maximum of 15 months. Assistance priority will be given to renters with household incomes less than 50 percent Area Median Income and to those who have been unemployed 90 days or longer, stated Rochin.
Anita Baca, Cochise County Housing executive director, said, “I’m glad to see the bigger picture is being looked at when it comes to funding. With this rental assistance program, both the renters and landlords are being alleviated, which eliminates the possibility of future mortgage foreclosures in our county due to homeowners being unable to pay their mortgages.”
Applicants can apply online and check the status of their application through the portal at des.az.gov/ERAP. The rental assistance portal will be available online 24/7 in English and Spanish. Those unable to apply online may apply by phone at 833-912-0878.
Applications will be accepted through the program’s expiration date on December 31, 2021 or until funding is exhausted.
To learn more about eligibility and requirements, visit des.az.gov/ERAP.