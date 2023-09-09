Google

PHOENIX — A hearing touted by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature as an examination of a raft of issues surrounding how Big Tech, government officials and others manipulate the public kicked off last week with blockbuster testimony from a psychologist who said the world's largest search engine company is responsible for Republican Kari Lake’s loss in the 2022 Arizona governor’s election.

And Kari Lake herself showed up at Tuesday’s hearing to put an exclamation point on the whole thing, claiming yet again that Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs should not be in office despite winning the election.

