WILLCOX — An alarming signal that water levels are dropping in the Willcox Basin are the fissures that have been appearing in recent years across agricultural lands, non-agricultural property and county roads in the Sulphur Springs Valley.
According to a 2015 study, Arizona Department of Water Resources noted steep groundwater declines in the Willcox Basin and identified areas of severe land subsidence with “some of the highest concentrations of mapped earth fissuring in the state. This subsidence is generally not recoverable. If this subsidence occurs over areas of bedrock, differential subsidence can occur.”
ADWR has been tracking the decline of water in the aquifer over the past several years due to extensive agricultural well pumping that has left many long-lived homesteads with dry wells.
To try to come up with a solution, county Supervisor Peggy Judd initiated a series of public workshops so the residents within the basin could learn about the aquifer and its current condition. The workshops featured expert hydrologists, geologists, conservationists and archeologists who presented a plethora of information on the history, geography, known intricacies of the area and the underground aquifer.
Once the workshops were finished, a committee of stakeholders made up of a diverse reflection of community interests held closed meetings to see if they could reach a decision on how best to move forward, including seeking a special designation from state legislators. A public meeting will be announced once they have determined a path to conserve the water in the basin.
This month, ADWR will begin a new basin sweep of the wells in the basin to update the 2015 data.