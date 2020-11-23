Holiday festivities in Benson officially kick-off Dec. 5 with a daylong list of events at Apache Park, the city’s ninth annual light parade and tree lighting ceremony.
The Benson Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Christmas OFF Main celebration with vendors and family-fun activities from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Apache Park, 150 W. Sixth St.
“The chamber’s event will have vendors, live entertainment, a Kidz Kove, horse-drawn trolley and Christmas carolers,” said Najayyah Many Horses, chamber spokesperson and event organizer. “The city of Benson is sponsoring the annual light parade, which will be followed by a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall."
During the Christmas OFF Main festivities, the Benson Pony Express will be riding into Apache Park between noon and 12:30 carrying letters filled with special Christmas wishes from local children.
“We’re going to have a specially deputized couple — Mr. and Mrs. Frosty the Snowman — who will make sure the mail gets to Santa at the North Pole,” Many Horses solemnly promised.
The horse-drawn trolley will be providing tours throughout the community as it shuttles folks around Benson. The trolley rides provide opportunities to visit local boutiques for a unique holiday shopping experience.
“By purchasing a wristband, you can hop on and off the trolley at different points while enjoying the holiday sights and shopping,” said Many Horses. "Some of the vendors and a few participating merchants in town are offering discounts to those with wristbands."
Youngsters are sure to enjoy the Kidz Kove, with its pedal cars, pyramid climb and petting zoo.
Entertainment starts with welcoming remarks by Mayor Toney King at 9:50 a.m., followed by the Legacy Dancers from 10 to 10:30. Southern Arizona singer/songwriter Andy Hersey is performing from 11 a.m. until noon.
The 108th Arizona’s Own Army National Guard Band out of Phoenix is scheduled to perform from 2 to 3 p.m. The group delivered a 60-minute, energized show that received rave reviews while in Benson during a traveling wall and veterans tribute last September.
Other live entertainment includes The Band Wanted and the Dave Owens Band.
With its “Hometown Holiday Past, Present and Future” theme, the city’s ninth-annual light parade is at 6 p.m. The parade route starts at Union and Patagonia and follows a meandering route through neighborhoods as it heads past City Hall and Apache Park.
“Every year, the parade draws a good-sized crowd because of its spectacular display of floats,” said Dorothey Moncada, senior recreation supervisor with the city. "Immediately following the parade, we’ll be holding a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall. Depending on the number of entries in the parade, the ceremony is expected to be sometime around 7," she added. "We’re also going to have hot chocolate and cookies, and photo opportunities with Santa.”
The city is collecting donations for the local food bank, with prizes awarded to those who bring food items. The donations can be dropped off during business hours now through Dec. 20 at City Hall and the Benson Community Center. Donations will be accepted at the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5.