On Dec. 7, the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista held its weekly meeting.
Approximately 17 members were in attendance and another five attended remotely by Zoom.
The nominated officers and directors for the next year were voted on and approved by the club's board and then by the members in attendance.
The annual raffle to raise $1,000, and present a Paul Harris fellowship credit to a member was handled by member Les Orchekowski. Numbers were selected and assigned to each square and then the name of the winner was announced. Rotarian Joe Pruett was named the winner, however, Joe donated the Paul Harris to the "newest member" who had not yet earned a Paul Harris pin. Ernie Garcia was selected as this deserving person and now has his first Paul Harris fellowship, representing his donating $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.
Clea McCaa III was named Student of the Month. Clea helped distribute 300 food boxes to needy people in the community among other accomplishments. Both Clea and his father appeared on Zoom and Clea gave the Club a speech regarding his interpretation of the Rotary 4-way test.
He will receive a certificate and $100 in "Chamber bucks" good for purchases at any chamber of commerce store in town.
The Employer of the Month, Brandy Owen, RN, the Director of Bayada Home Health Care, spoke briefly thanking the Club for the honor.
The speaker was Corp. Scott Borgstadt, public relations officer for the Sierra Vista Police Department (among other duties). Scott discussed the problem in Sierra Vista of homeless people. He informed the club there are as many as 37 people who have been counted as homeless in the area.
These people "panhandle" by standing on corners asking for money donations. A few are "professional panhandlers," not really homeless, but earn their living by doing this.
Scott told us that the city of Flagstaff has solved some of its homeless problem by printing and issuing "Better Bucks" booklets to their citizens, who in turn give these booklets to the homeless people, instead of cash.
Each booklet lists the local facilities available to help the homeless people and has coupons that can be given to local establishments for essential needs, food or toiletries. This system prevents the homeless from receiving cash and spending it on addictive substances. The participating stores turn in the coupons collected and receive payments each month from a sponsoring charitable organization.
Sierra Vista is hoping to emulate this program in the near future.
The Rotary Club is planning to have its annual Christmas party on Dec. 14 and members are looking forward to this festive occasion.
The Rotary Club of Sierra Vista meets each Monday at Tandem restaurant for lunch. Anyone interested can contact President Candyce Pardee for information by emailing her at candyce.beumier.pardee@gmail.com
Submitted by Al Chariton, Rotarian Club member