Jeffrey Mayfield

Sahuarita Walmart will reopen Tuesday morning, five days after a fire caused the loss of $12 to $14 million in merchandise.

Walmart Communications Director Joe Pennington confirmed the reopening in an email Monday afternoon to the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun. No other details were immediately available.

