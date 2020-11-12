SIERRA VISTA — Every year the Salvation Army launches an Angel Tree program to help provide Christmas gifts to children in struggling families.
Children registered for the program and accepted as Angel Tree recipients receive gifts of new clothing and toys from community donors who purchase items from a child’s wish list. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their Christmas tree.
“We’re behind in getting our Angel Tree campaign started this year because of the COVID pandemic, we have far more families requesting assistance than in past years," said Lt. Heather Baze of the Sierra Vista Salvation Army. “A lot of our past donors that had helped out are now turning to us for help and have their own children on the tree.”
For the first time, the Sierra Vista Salvation Army is extending its Angel Tree age limit from 12 to 17 years old.
“We’re doing this because so many parents have lost jobs or are working part-time due to the virus and do not have the money for Christmas gifts,” Baze said. “We feel that it’s unfair for teenagers to be left out on Christmas Day while younger members of the family are opening gifts.”
Donors who wish to participate in the Sierra Vista’s Angel Tree program can go to Landmark Cafe, Walmart, Beals and the Cochise College Sierra Vista campus and look for the Christmas trees decorated with angels. Each angel will have the name, age, gender and clothing sizes of a child, as well as toy suggestions, so donors can purchase items from the child’s wish list.
To date there are about 300 Sierra Vista area children signed up for the program, but that number is expected to climb as families are able to register up to December, Baze said.
“So, we’re still early in the registration phase of the program," she said. "We’ve already exceeded the number of kids that we had last year, and we still have three weeks to go before we stop signing families up.”
Families seeking assistance for their children through the Angel Tree program should go to the Salvation Army Community Center, 180 Wilcox Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center’s number is 520-459-8411.