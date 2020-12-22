BENSON — Bell ringers of all ages were out and about in Benson Tuesday, spreading Christmas cheer while helping the Salvation Army with its annual red kettle campaign.
Five-year-old Jensen Hatch was stationed in front of the Benson Walmart with her father, Nolan, and 3-year-old brother Bowen. The trio greeted shoppers with a cheerful “Merry Christmas” during their two-hour shift 10 a.m. until noon.
“My mom (Vanessa Hatch) is going to ring the bell after us,” Jensen announced. “She’s going to be here soon.”
“I get to ring the bell two times,” chimed Bowen, while scanning the crowd for his mom.
Money raised through the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign, which runs from the Friday after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, stays in the community where the volunteers are working. Along with Benson, the communities of J-6, Mescal, Pomerene and St. David will benefit from the red kettle campaign in Benson said Kim Sorensen, who schedules the bell ringers for the Benson area.
“The money is used for residents in those communities who are in crisis situations,” Sorensen said. “It goes toward residents that are dealing with medical issues, job loss, fires or any type of crisis. We even provide clothing and help with rent and utilities.”
Kim Sorensen’s husband, Kirk, serves as assistant director of the Benson Salvation Army Service Extension Unit based out of the Benson Community Center.
“We have a volunteer that manages the Benson unit from 2 until 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” he said. “Dottie Kreps is director of the Benson Salvation Army Service Unit. She coordinates the Angel Tree program for Benson and surrounding communities that we serve.”
More than 100 children are signed up for Angel Tree in Benson, with trees scattered throughout the community in local businesses, Kirk Sorensen said.
Volunteer participation for the Benson area red kettle campaign comes from churches, businesses, individuals and RV park winter visitors.
“It’s exciting to see that we’re helping local residents,” Sorensen said. “There’s no government funding, no outside sources coming in, it’s all volunteer-based.”
The kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser. In Benson, about 100 people help ring bells every year.
“Volunteering as a bell ringer is a great opportunity to see people you know that you don’t get to see very often, wish people a Merry Christmas and spread some joy and cheer,” Kim Sorensen said.
When they’re not busy volunteering for the Salvation Army, Kirk and Kim Sorensen are pastors for the First Assembly of God Church in Benson.
Katherine Webb and her 16-year-old daughter Sadie were ringing bells in front of the Benson Ace Hardware store with their Australian shepherd puppy.
“Ace Hardware and Walmart are the only two businesses in Benson where the Salvation Army has red kettles this year,” said Katherine Webb, who has volunteered as a bell ringer for about six years.
“I like doing this because it’s nice to know that 100 percent of the donations go to people in Benson who need help,” she said. “It doesn’t take a lot of effort to do this and it does a lot of good for our town.”