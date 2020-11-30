MCNEAL — For the 20,000 or so greater Sandhill cranes, it was just another day hanging out at Whitewater Draw, but for many of the people who came to see the spectacle of the migrating birds it was a thrill.
While some spent Black Friday in stores or streaming football, dozens and dozens took advantage of the warm day and showed up with binoculars and long lenses on tripods to take in the cranes’ songs and behold the dance as they came to ground to rest after a morning of scouring grain fields.
Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area hosts thousands of other waterfowl and avian species that have wintered there since the 1950s. Arizona Game and Fish acquired the 1,200-acre tract of land from a cattle rancher in 1997 and enhanced the wetland habitat to provide for the migrating birds.
AzGF made improvements that have paid off in providing 660 acres of marshland boasting a comfortable walking path, wide stands of reeds and open water areas for all the water birds. The agency also built docks and viewing decks out over the water for the best possible viewing of the feathered visitors who make WDWA their home from October to March every year.
AzGF says, “This area is now the best sandhill crane viewing site in Arizona.”
Visitors come from all over the country, but on Friday, most were from Tucson down on a day trip.
Marie Davis of Tucson, does not claim to be a birder, but she enjoyed the experience last year and managed to take her son and husband along for the ride.
“I was surprised to see the Strickland’s woodpecker,” she said. “And to see the cranes up close this year was exciting.”
First-timer Christine Hennessey, also from Tucson, watched the cranes on the Willcox Playa, but thought WDWA provided a much better view and more species to see like the various ducks, hawks, sparrows and vermillion flycatchers.
“Here you can see them up close,” she said. “This is much better than the playa.”
It was the second trip down for Tucson resident Katherine Mocklen. She noted the decline in the water level from last year which had ample monsoon rain. This season the draw was not so lucky, but the bulk of the water was close to the viewing stands. providing better views.
“I come out here to watch the cranes and the other shorebirds,” she said. “it’s spectacular.”
She brought her friends Abigail Osborne and her husband Josh Schlabach, from Tucson, who experienced the draw for the first time.
“She said it was really cool and she was right,” said Osborne. “We had the cranes in Minnesota, but it wasn’t like this. It’s amazing.”
Schlabach agreed, “They’re pretty fascinating creatures.”
Though a crane count has not been completed, the draw annually attracts 20,000 to 30,000 greater sand hill cranes, making it an area of “state and regional significance as the primary wintering area for Sandhill cranes in Arizona,” according to Arizona Audubon.
The cranes come from the Rocky Mountain population and Mid-Continental population, AA noted. Snow and Ross’s geese often are found there as well as pin tails, shovelers, teals, grebes, herons, egrets and various shore birds.
Red-tailed hawks, northern Harriers, barn owls, Cooper’s hawks, American Kestrels, Ferruginous hawks, great horned owls, Bald Eagles and Golden Eagles also winter there.
In the early morning and evening, the reeds are filled with red–winged blackbirds and yellow–headed blackbirds.
AzGF notes, “The best times to view sandhill cranes is from daylight until about an hour afterward, before they leave the roost to feed for the morning. They return to Whitewater Draw sometime in the late morning, generally before noon.”
Occasionally, they fly out to feed again in the afternoon and return in the late evening at around dark, but typically they stay the rest of the day.
AzGF installed a crane cam, which can be watched throughout the day.
Overnight public camping is allowed in designated areas only, for no more than three days within a seven-day period. Camping is free, but no utilities are available. There is a vault toilet on site. Open fires are allowed in designated areas only.