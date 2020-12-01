This year’s “Santa On The West End” event went over “very smoothly,” according to event organizer Mary Borunda, who has been hosting this event since 2012. The eighth year of Borunda’s event was hosted at the Veterans Of Foreign Wars off Veterans Drive in Sierra Vista Nov. 29.
Borunda said 72 families attended the event and 134 children participated in the activities.
“Even with all the restrictions, everyone was very cooperative,” Borunda said.
Borunda described the event’s structure as similar to an assembly line. Participants would get their temperature checked first before entering the courtyard of the VFW, then would follow a candy cane trail toward the VFW entrance where they would get a photo standing beside Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
After their photo was taken by Renee McKeough, Founder of Sierra Vista Gives, the attendees would continue toward the go-fishing booth, then would pick out a stuffed animal, a throw blanket and receive a stocking full of treats courtesy of the First Christian Church. After exiting the VFW, attendees received a goody bag.
Volunteers from the VFW’s Women’s Auxiliary, Sierra Vista Social Sisters Facebook Group, Calvary Chapel, the First Christian Church, Sun & Spokes Bicycle Shop, Sierra Vista Gives Facebook Group and West End Pawn aided in checking temperatures, providing hand sanitizer and giving out gifts to youngsters.
When asked about her favorite moment from this year’s event, Borunda said, “It was all my favorite. Everything looked so good.” Borunda also enjoyed the performances from Lee’s Karate and Cardio Kickboxing and vocal instructor Linda Dailing.
“It made me feel really glad that we were able to put it out there, even though we had all these restrictions,” Borunda said. “(I’m) just very grateful that I was able to do this and help those in need.”