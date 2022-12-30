The year 2022 was a year of multiple happenings for the city of Sierra Vista.
Mayor Rick Mueller, who served as mayor for 12 years as the city’s longest mayor, announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection. Three candidates — Steve Conroy, Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray and retired U.S. Army Col. Clea McCaa — filed for the position after receiving the required signatures. In the three-way race, McCaa, a Sierra Vista native and Buena High School graduate, was elected as mayor, outdistancing his opponents by more than 1,000 votes.
Sierra Vista’s creation of a vibrant downtown, in the works for more than 20 years, came to fruition with the revitalization of the West End Project. Originally proposed in 2017 as a 23-acre area, it was extended to an additional 29 acres, making the current boundary of the plan 52 acres.
In August, the city partnered with University of Arizona to attract economic development that would bring a startup business incubator to Sierra Vista.
The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona awarded $2.8 million to be distributed among Cochise College; SEABHS La Frontera, a center that provides mental health and substance abuse treatment services; and Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. over the next three years for expanding offerings of behavioral health services.
The Sierra Vista City Council announced the city’s bond debt issued in 2008, equivalent to $22.5 million, had been repaid.
Thanks to Community Block Grant funds from a federal program that provided a big boost, the city was able to enhance the city’s public facility improvements. The majority of the capital project funds — 88% — was focused on park improvements, primarily on parking lot construction at Cyr Center Park as well as landscaping at Soldier Creek Park, which provided a low-to-moderate neighborhood benefit.
The city also received a $100,000 grant from the Arizona Community Foundation fund to renovate the 22-year-old Henry F. Hauser Museum. Additionally, the city and Friends of the Library helped fund an automated library vending machine in The Mall at Sierra Vista in an effort to make access to library books more convenient.
When it came to growth, Cochise College was also in the forefront in 2022. The college began a new Commercial Driver License program for entry-level commercial truck drivers on the heels of two planned Land Port of Entry projects in Douglas. The school’s culinary arts program was revamped for the increasing demand of certificated graduates in the growing hospitality industry, allowing students to complete the course more quickly so they can enter the workforce at a faster rate.
Several other of the college’s programs are also being retooled, allowing students to receive their certificates in 16 weeks.
The school also announced plans to break ground in 2023 for a two-story, 45-unit housing development near its Sierra Vista campus. It also plans to build a new driving track as part of its First Responder Academy on 4.88 acres behind Fire Station #3 on Giulio Cesare Avenue, and construct an indoor firing range on campus for its law enforcement training academy. Additionally, a six-week dispatcher academy is planned that will have 15-20 local dispatcher officers working with students.
For the Sierra Vista Unified School District as well as Buena High School, 2022 was a complicated and complex year. In September, the high school was beset with sexual harassment allegations following the suicide of BHS teacher Timothy Wells amid accusations he abused multiple students dating back 10 years. Following his death, six former female students described a culture at the school in which some male teachers habitually remarked on certain female students’ bodies in front of their peers and made other sexual comments. One woman claimed she had sex with Wells when she was a minor.
In the wake of charges of sexual harassment by Wells, SVUSD School Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes appointed two Title IX sexual harassment coordinators to oversee all sexual harassment claims.
In an effort to keep students and teachers safer in their schools, a $1.2 million grant from America’s Rescue Plan approved by Congress will create a consortium that will partner with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to provide rapid crisis response services for all participating school districts.
That grant came on the heels of a phone threat leveled against Carmichael Elementary School in August that forced the school to activate a shelter-in-place order.
Also in August, SVUSD rolled out a districtwide COVID-19 mitigation plan developed by the Arizona Department of Health Services in an effort to keep students and teachers safe return to in-person instruction.
In September, the district’s students outperformed the state average in common core curriculum for both English language arts as well as in math on the state assessment test scores last spring. Those high marks followed top grades schools received from the Arizona State Board of Education’s report card as four of the district’s eight schools racked up A’s. It was the first time in SVUSD history that it notched four A’s in a system measuring year-to-year student academic growth.
Monetarily, 2022 turned out to be a significant year for SVUSD employees. A Professional and Support Staff Incentive Plan that financially rewards salaried and hourly wage workers for the length of time they’ve worked for the school district was implemented, placing value on longevity. Additionally, during the next fiscal year, SVUSD set up hourly wage employees with fatter paychecks after the district learned 85 professional staff members were making less than newly hired staff. The approximate cost for the professional salary fix came to $375,000.
Two new school board members were elected to the district’s governing board in November. Kale Kiyabu, who ran unopposed, was elected to a two-year term, replacing Jennifer Fero. Donald Lee defeated three other candidates to win a four-year term, replacing Joy Mims, who did not seek reelection.
Hoping for a financial fix before teachers and school programs wind up on the chopping block, 205 county and school district superintendents — including 13 from Cochise County — wrote to Gov. Doug Ducey, requesting a special session to amend the Aggregate Expenditure Limit, a funding measure passed in 1980 limiting how much public schools can spend during a school year.