For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, Tombstone High School’s graduating class had a four-way tie for valedictorian.
As the students prepare for Thursday’s graduation, all four will be delivering speeches.
The top four students — all with grade point averages of 4.2 — are Kaya Ransom-Foss, Justin Nass, Brandon Redenbo and Andrew Smith.
Kaya Ransom-Foss
Kaya Ransom-Foss arrived at Tombstone High School during her sophomore year after moving to the area from Brush, Colorado.
She is the daughter of Laurel Ransom, one of three women she credits for her academic success.
“I was raised by my mom, aunt and grandma, who always pushed me to do my best in school,” she said. “I am so grateful to have been raised by three strong, independent women.”
Armed with a full-ride Lumberjack scholarship, Ransom-Foss will be attending Northern Arizona University this fall, majoring in biology.
“I’m interested in environmental law, but I’m starting out in biology to keep my options open,” she said.
A resident of Hereford, Ransom-Foss chose Tombstone High School because she was drawn to a small school.
“I like the small class sizes, the one-one-one opportunities with teachers, and getting to know all the students because of the size of the school,” she said.
“I really enjoyed the teachers at THS, especially my math teacher, Daniel Matchette, and my Spanish teacher, Sarah Cox.”
While at THS, extracurricular activities played a big role in her high school experience.
“I played soccer and was president of the soccer club my sophomore and junior years, and I was in student council, and was student council president my junior year.”
Ransom-Foss was a Future Business Leaders of America member and served as the club’s president during her junior year. She also was a National Honor Society member the organization’s president her senior year.
“Through FBLA and NHS, I learned so much about leadership and public speaking,” she said. “I also enjoyed the community service projects that we did through the National Honor Society.”
Ransom-Foss took advantage of a number of honors and weighted classes while enrolled at THS. Those classes were enough to launch her into a four-way tie for valedictorian.
“I was so surprised about the four-way tie,” she said. “It’s a first for Tombstone High School.”
As Ransom-Foss prepares for college life in the mountain country of Flagstaff, she looks forward to hiking and rafting.
“I’m excited about exploring the trails around Flagstaff. And I’m close enough to Sierra Vista to come home and visit my 6-month-old baby sister, Quinn. I have a lot to look forward to; college is going to be a great experience.”
Justin Nass
Armed with a full-tuition scholarship to Northern Arizona University, Justin Nass will be studying exercise science with plans of going into a health-related field.
“I’m considering a career in physical therapy or as an athletic trainer,” he said. “Exercise science offers a lot of career options for me and NAU has an excellent program for those kinds of careers.”
Justin is the son of Angela and Stacey Nass of Sierra Vista.
Drawn to Tombstone High School because of its block schedule and small classes, Nass said, “I like the block schedule because it gives students more time in each class. I also feel the school’s small class sizes give teachers more time to focus on each student.”
When it comes to extracurricular activities, Nass was heavily involved in soccer.
When Nass learned there was no soccer team at Tombstone High School, he was instrumental in starting a boys’ soccer program for Tombstone.
“I was in city soccer, club soccer and high school soccer,” he said. “During our junior year, we had just formed a brand new team, and I’m glad that I was there to be a part of that,” he said. “Because of COVID, we couldn’t play high school soccer in our senior year, but we played in an unofficial capacity with a Sunday league of adults and teenagers. Our team came in second place at the end-of-season tournament, so that was a fun experience for us.”
Along with Nass, a handful of THS students played on the Sunday team, including the high school coach, John Conroy.
“I was team captain during our junior year, so soccer took up a big part of my time while in high school,” said Nass who also was a National Honor Society member.
He also took advantage of honors and college English classes, honors biology and calculus while in high school.
“I enjoyed my time at Tombstone and made a lot of good friends there,” he said. “The school has teachers who are dedicated and want to see us succeed.”
COVID may have caused a lot of disappointments and challenges for students in 2021, but Nass believes that by working hard and staying determined, students can overcome most obstacles and succeed.
“A good work ethic is more than motivation. It takes determination and the willingness to stick with a program, no matter how difficult it may seem,” he said. “Take advantage of your time in school. Do your homework and use your time wisely. You’re only in high school once.”
Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith was enrolled in the Palominas School District prior to his arrival at Tombstone High School as a freshman.
The son of Jenny Smith of Hereford, Andrew has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and will be heading to Lackland Air Force Base In San Antonio next month.
“I’m not sure how long I’m going to stay in the Air Force, but I plan to use some of the benefits to go to college,” he said.
Smith was involved in the THS mountain biking club all four years of high school.
“My friend and classmate Brandon Redenbo (a fellow valedictorian) got me started in mountain biking. It’s a fairly new sport for Tombstone, so we have a relatively small team of about seven members,” he said. “I really enjoy the sport and plan to continue it even after high school.”
Smith’s extracurricular activities include membership in the National Honor Society, participation in the JROTC Raider program and the chess club.
Smith took honors biology and English, as well as English 101 and 102 through Cochise College.
When reflecting back on his experiences at Tombstone, he said, “There are great teachers at Tombstone High School, but two classes that I really enjoyed were biology with Mr. (Josiah) Sovern and calculus Mr. (Daniel) Matchette.”
Brandon Redenbo
During a recent Tombstone High School Scholarship & Renaissance awards night, Brandon Redenbo was constantly called to the podium, where he was presented with scholarships and recognitions for academic achievement.
The son of Mike and Donna Redenbo of Sierra Vista, Brandon not only excels academically, but has participated in football, basketball and baseball all four years of high school and is a state champion mountain biker.
Redenbo’s extensive list of extracurricular activities includes SkillsUSA, Future Business Leaders of America, Varsity Club and National Honor Society, with leadership positions in several clubs. He also attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Foundation state seminar at Arizona State University in his sophomore year, an experience he said boosted his confidence in public speaking.
Prior to Tombstone High School, Redenbo attended Joyce Clark Middle School in Sierra Vista.
“We chose Tombstone because we liked the small class sizes and quality of teachers here,” Redenbo said. “Tombstone High School is ranked the third-highest high school in Cochise County.”
Redenbo will be attending Arizona State University on an academic scholarship, studying engineering.
While at THS, he took honors English and math and dual credit classes through Cochise College.
“I really enjoyed the friendships that I made at THS, the team sports, and the high school staff,” he said.
“The school has great teachers, but Mr. (Daniel) Matchette is the best teacher I’ve ever had. That’s why he’s in the running for teacher of the year. I love math and thoroughly enjoyed his classes.”
Redenbo is recognized by teachers and staff as a role model for other students.
“I urge students to take advantage of the opportunities everyone gives you now while you’re young,” he said. “As we’ve seen through COVID, opportunities can be stripped away in the blink of an eye, so take advantage of them while you can.”