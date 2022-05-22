The virtual world is slowly revolutionizing the traditional school setting.
The American Leadership Academy Virtual recently began a partnership with the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation and will move into a building on Enterprise Way.
Charter One is a charter management organization that oversees and supports the ALA public charter schools. ALA Virtual is a part of the charter school program and will have 15 campuses established throughout the state by the end of the year.
“Having ALA in our community adds to our employment base,” AREDF Executive Director Mignonne Hollis said.
Jeremi Brewer, director of ALA Virtual, is looking forward to expanding the virtual component of the charter school in Sierra Vista.
“COVID was a nightmare for so many families and it gave online/virtual learning a bad reputation from an already bad reputation,” Brewer said.
He explained there’s a stigma with online learning with claims of it being too easy and that teachers aren’t engaged.
“For those of us who have been in the online hybrid industry for any period of time,” Brewer said, “we know that it’s not any easier and teachers can provide better and more specific instruction to students because they don’t have to spend so much of their time managing a classroom with disruptive behavior.”
ALA was founded in 2009 and the virtual campus has been in operation for approximately a year. The Sierra Vista ALA Virtual campus will open in the fall.
“Our virtual campus in Sierra Vista allows for community members to get to know us, understand who we are, interact with us, experience what our education is like,” Brewer said.
“Families need choice. We want to provide flexibility for families.”
There are 150 students enrolled with ALA in the K-12 program in Sierra Vista. Students have the opportunity to attend in-person classroom of limited and certified or licensed teachers. The academy offers flexibility, allowing in-person instruction, virtual instruction at home or a mix of both.
“This is not an online program where there’s no intimate interaction — it’s the exact opposite,” Brewer said. “It is a learning center which is a physical location with physical teachers where physical students can show up every single day and receive instruction.”
The school is paperless with no textbooks in the classroom setting, tying in with the concept of building a digital environment.
Brewer said that is the best preparation for college-bound students.
“No colleges are 100% in-person teaching only any more,” he said.
The charter school is tuition free. In Sierra Vista there is capacity for 400 students from K-8 and open capacity for grades 9-12. The new ALA virtual facility will create 25-30 jobs.
“We want our students to become leaders,” Brewer said. “We want them to understand how to solve conflicts and how to have conflict resolution and deal with grief, crisis and all of those things.
“We are not traditional online school. We are highly flexible, super engaged. We are connected with our students every single day. If they want to see us in person, they are welcome to come. They are not required to. They can join remotely from anywhere they are.”
Melody Hudson, director of marketing and public relations for ALA, said having the flexibility to participate in hybrid and virtual learning options gives families more choices. For example, ALA Virtual has several students who are high-performing athletes or participate in competitive fine arts. Being able to participate in fully online or hybrid learning gives students and parents opportunities to realize their potential.
“Given our rapid growth and the desire from communities and families across the state, we are looking to the future by continuing to expand our offerings while also exploring opportunities to offer similar models of learning in even more areas of the state and possibly the country,” Hudson said. “We only go where we are wanted and invited. As a tuition-free public community school, this is important, as we strive to support the families we serve at every turn.”