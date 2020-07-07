A Tempe architectural firm was so alarmed by the condition of Bowie Unified School District schools he sent a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona State Schools Facility Board pleading for funds on behalf of the district.
"Bowie Unified is comprised of seven buildings ranging in age from 1912 to 1965. There is a building on the SFB website listed as being built in 1987, but it is not a building. It is a converted Conex Cargo Shipping Container with an unsafe wooden structure on top. Overall, the buildings at Bowie are in extremely bad shape and in some cases beyond repair. The staff and students truly deserve better and as a State we owe them better," wrote David Peterson, project director for ADM Group.
Peterson pointed out there are failing roofs in each building, ADA issues campus-wide. He said there are electrical system issues at the high school, the sewer/septic system isn't functioning campus-wide. The district has no Internet, security fencing or intercom system. There are also unsafe windows in the gym/cafeteria and a sink hole in the teacher housing yard from a collapsed septic system.
“It’s at the end of its useful life. I’ve done quite a few (evaluations) and I would have to say it is in the worst condition of all the school facilities I’ve evaluated across the state,” Peterson said in a July 1 interview. “That drove me to write the letter and get it out as quick as I could.”
On Tuesday morning, Superintendent Wendy Conger found herself reaching out to the Schools Facility Board for an emergency. The control pumps on the campus' sewer tanks failed completely and sewage was backing up into the high school toilets. She estimated the cost of replacing the septic pumps and pumping the system at $15,000.
The district has been battling a growing number of issues for years, Conger said.
The price of repairing many of the items on Peterson's list is high and they frequently break over and over again, Conger said.
Two students were trapped in the high school elevator in mid-March. The fire department was called, but after repeated tries at pressing the elevator buttons the students were able to exit the elevator, Conger said. She thinks there's an electrical short in the wiring.
Without a working elevator, a student with special needs can't access the upper floor of the high school.
On Monday Conger was approached by the parents of a Willcox student with special needs who were interested in open enrollment with Bowie schools. Conger had to tell the parents her school was not up to code and she couldn’t accept the open enrollment student.
“It sparked my mind to say we really need to get these ADA bathrooms,” said Conger. “They asked if we had a special education bus and I had to tell them no and that we didn’t even have the facilities right now.”
The SFB told Conger they'll help her apply for an emergency grant to deal with the septic pumps.
When asked about Peterson's letter, the agency released a statement.
“The SFB is aware of the deficiencies Bowie is facing and is committed to partnering with them to address these issues. A liaison was scheduled to complete an inspection prior to the pandemic. While in person inspections have been temporarily paused due to COVID-19, we are piloting a virtual inspection program at this time that will allow the SFB to still conduct these inspections safely and more often…” wrote spokeswoman Megan Rose.
Rose said the board will be working with the district to address building issues through a building renewal grant program which provides funding for building deficiencies within Arizona public schools. She said this year the board received $107.5 million in funding for the Building Renewal Grant program.
“This historic level of funding for the BRG program that was approved by Governor Ducey and Legislature is to assist school districts like Bowie Unified,” she wrote.
Conger said she has not been contacted about a virtual evaluations of the school buildings. Although the septic system may fixed by August, many of the other issues pose safety hazards to her students, she said.
In a separate statement, Patrick Ptak, communications director for Ducey's office, wrote: “We want to make sure that schools have the resources they need to provide safe, engaging environments for their students. These issues can be complex, with multiple sources of capital for building upkeep and different requirements at the federal, state and local levels. We've asked the School Facilities Board to look into this report further and see what kind of support the state can provide.”
The importance of the school district, which serves 60 students in a community of roughly 600 people, can't be overstated, Conger said. For example, the district, has an active FFA program and a community clothing closet where students and community members can pick up free clothing items.
“I’ve tried to build that school as a positive culture and a hub for Bowie. A heartbeat. There’s nothing in Bowie. The school is it,” said Conger. “We need to keep the school as a vital hub of the community. Right now I’m seeing that we have not been able to do that, not since COVID.”