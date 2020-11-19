SIERRA VISTA — Bella Vista Elementary was shut down Thursday afternoon by the county health department.
"After the Health Department conducted its investigation district and school administration ordered Bella Vista to be closed to in-person instruction for at least 14 days," district spokesman Jacob Martinez told the Herald/Review. "Parents and guardians will receive information for distance learning and will have more information on our website and posted to Facebook shortly."
