Benson baseball and softball continue to win

BENSON — The Benson Bobcats softball and baseball teams both went 2-0 in their last two 2A East Region games.
The Bobcats softball team hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on Monday and came away with a 21-0 shutout.
Benson took an 8-0 lead, added six in the second, five in the third and two in the fourth, ending the game by the 10-run rule.
Junior pitcher Trinity Bullock led the Bobcats, striking out 11 while walking four of the 22 batters she faced. Benson had 16 hits and committed two errors. Freshman Kaylei Taylor hit a home run and had four RBIs; and Bullock, senior Shaylin Taylor, junior Celina Wilharm, junior Sadie LaRochelle and freshman Sadie Webb each hit doubles.
“Our girls played well,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas said. “We were able to get our underclassmen in the game — that’s always a good thing. We came out and hit the ball really well and Trinity threw extremely well. We played a solid game.”
Tombstone freshman Brianna True pitched two innings for the Yellow Jackets, striking out two while walking six of the 23 batters she faced. Sophomore Abygail Romero also threw two innings, striking out one and walking four of the 13 batters she faced.
“The scoreboard doesn’t show it but we’re making improvements as a team,” Tombstone assistant coach Tom Gross said. “We started off this year very young — we started five or six freshmen and a sophomore at the varsity level. We’re coming together as a team. We’ve seen great improvement from where we started out to where we are now even if it doesn’t show up on the scoreboard.”
The Bobcats traveled to Willcox to take on the Cowgirls Friday, April 8, and won 9-4.
Benson took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Cowgirls countered with three runs to put the score at 4-3. Both teams scored in the third and the Bobcats held a 6-4 lead.
Benson added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh while holding the Cowgirls scoreless through the last three innings.
Wilharm pitched all seven innings for the Bobcats, striking out six while walking one of the 32 batters she faced. Benson scored nine runs and had 10 hits and two errors. Wilharm had one home run and two RBIs; senior Reya Adkins had two runs and an RBI; S. Taylor had one hit and two RBIs; Bullock and sophomore Riley Francione had one RBI each.
“This was a hard-fought win,” Cardenas said. “Our girls always look forward to this game, so they definitely put a lot of pressure on themselves. Willcox also fought hard – they are a quality team; they look forward to this game as much as we do.”
Willcox junior Jesse Gonzalez pitched all seven innings, striking out five and walking two of the 36 batters she faced. Senior Jazlyn Felix, junior Allison Wilson, junior Maylee Thompson, junior Brandi Larson each had one RBI for the Cowgirls.
“We played a lot better in this game than we did the first time we played Benson; compared to that first game, our girls came out ready to play ball,” Willcox coach Trevor Ward said. “When you have a close game, it puts pressure on both teams. Benson is our rival game and it’s tough to lose to them but hopefully the next time we play them we’ll be on the other side.”
Benson baseball wins
Benson baseball hosted Tombstone Monday, April 11, and won 24-10.
The Bobcats fell behind 8-1 in the first inning but took a 10-8 lead in the bottom of the second. They added nine runs in the second, nine more in the third and five in the fourth to win by the 10-run rule 24-10.
Pitching for Benson were senior Wyatt Wilharm, two-thirds of an inning, walking six of the 11 batters he faced; sophomore Dalton Crockett went four innings, striking out seven of the 19 batters he faced; junior Angel Rigney threw one-third of an inning, striking out one of the two batters he faced. Wilharm, senior Antonio Rigney, and senior Zach Laura each hit home runs; senior Tristan Martinez hit a double. Laura led the Bobcats with four RBIs while Antonio Rigney and Angel Rigney had three RBIs each. Benson had 24 runs, 19 hits and committed four errors.
“We got a little complacent in the first inning, we made three or four errors and they got eight runs from it,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “Then we started hitting the ball well. Like I tell them (our players), we control our own destiny.”
Pitching for the Yellow Jackets were junior Cesar Canez, who went 1 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking two of the 16 batters he faced; senior Joel Esparza went 1 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking three; and junior Ty Adams threw 1 1/3 innings, walking one of the 10 batters he faced. Canez, Adams, sophomore Maurice Alvarez and freshman DJ Elias each had RBIs.
“We jumped out on them because of the mistakes they made, then we turned around and do the same thing and give it right back in the next two innings,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “It was a tough game. Benson is a good team — I don’t take anything away from them. They all can hit the ball, one through nine. We have a lot of young guys out there and that makes a difference too.”
The Bobcats traveled to Willcox Friday, April 8, and beat the Cowboys 12-3. Benson led 1-0 in the first and added four runs in the fourth. Adding one run in the fifth to the Cowboys' three put the score at 6-3 going into the sixth. Benson added three more runs in the sixth and three in the seventh while holding Willcox scoreless.
Martinez pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Bobcats, striking out four and walking two of the 19 batters he faced; Angel Rigney threw 2 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two of the 10 batters he faced. Antonio Rigney, Angel Rigney and senior Cameron McFarland each hit doubles; Angel Rigney and McFarland led the Bobcats with two RBIs each. Benson had 12 runs, six hits and no errors.
“Willcox made the routine plays that they needed to to make it close for the first four innings,” Trujillo said. “Then we scored a few to pull ahead. They made their plays and so did we.”
Pitching for the Cowboys were junior Marcus Olivares, 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and six walks of the 28 batters he faced; Karsten Jones, 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking three of the 10 batters he faced; and sophomore Kash Macumber, one inning, walking two of the seven batters he faced. Sophomore Ed Tingle had a double for the Cowboys; junior Ayden Fuentes, junior Cristian Pando, and Moreno had one RBI each.
“It was a one-run ballgame going into the fourth inning and even at that it should have been 0-0,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “We just need to stop beating ourselves. Benson is a solid squad, we always know that, but we hung in there with them. We just need to get some more timley hitting in; we’re not hitting the ball as well as we should. We need our bats to get a little bit hotter than they’ve been. Hats off to Benson, they pitched well, they played well and they hit when they needed to. We just need to learn from this one and move on.”
Benson softball and baseball will host the St. David Tigers of the 1A South Region Thursday, April 14.
Tombstone softball and baseball will be at Willcox on Friday, April 15, for 2A East Region games.
Willcox softball and baseball will be at Thatcher against the Eagles of the 3A South Central Region Thursday, April 14; they both will host the Tombstone Yellow Jackets in 2A East Region games Friday, April 15.