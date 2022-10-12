SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to giving youngsters a leg up in creative arts, Sierra Vista students have shinnied up to an innovative program barely a year old that’s giving them the poise and confidence to deliver a full-blown theater performance for the first time.
What began last spring as an after-school club has blossomed into a program where youngsters are starting to sprout their wings, learning the ABC’s of the performing arts and other art forms.
They call it CALL, or the Creative Arts Learning Lab.
For children, parents and educators, CALL is a dream come true: It has evolved into a program that immerses kids in the beginnings of creative fine arts, a place where they can learn to express themselves with a new, enriching experience.
Launched by the Sierra Vista Unified School District last spring, CALL has created opportunities and appreciation in the arts for elementary and middle school students, from instruction in drawing and painting to theater arts.
It has also helped foster an environment where not only nurturing a sense of self-worth and creative expression is gained, but where students have a chance to blossom and carry their theater experience to the next rung.
"That's the hope," said former teacher Renee Clark, now in her second year volunteering with CALL. "For kids who really take to this, a lot of them will feed into the high school (theater) program. From my high school experience with drama, sometimes the only reason kids would come to school was for the theater program."
Since it began, CALL has gotten students so jazzed that they’ve putting on performances — many for the first time on a stage — with one set for Nov. 18 under Clark's direction titled "The Mysterious Arts of Advertising."
If the response is anything like last year, Clark said the majority of the 22 kids she'll be teaching at Joyce Clark Middle School will be itching to learn their lines and hit the stage.
“Last year the reception was outstanding," said Clark, who started a drama program with a full fine arts program in 1980 for middle schoolers. "The kids were very enthusiastic, had great energy and just loved it."
Clark's new group will meet with her initially Oct. 7 and will be given scripts to take home over fall break.
"I want them to get a jump on it before they go," she said. "This play has a lot of roles, and many will have to double-up on the characters they'll play. It can be a real challenge, especially for some who are shy; it can be very scary. For those who are outgoing, they take to it and just shine."
When CALL opened last year, it included a theater program, where elementary students could learn the basics of acting and theater production. After getting their feet wet with just 10 rehearsals, they delivered a performance of "Alice in Wonderland" in April.
Word of the program quickly spread: It was so popular that SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the district had 50 students sign up for the theater portion of the program.
"Because of the size difficulty of mixing elementary and middle school students together in one location, the district opted for CALL to have two sessions — in the fall and the spring — for the different age students," said Weller.
She said the district sent emails to parents and schools, informing them of the program. Signups were limited to 20-22 students, depending on the cast size for the plays.
"This year, CALL filled up in less than 48 hours (after the emails went out)," said Clark. "Every year it gets bigger. The biggest reward is seeing those who are 'left out' or loners get embraced by a theater program like this, especially when they take their bows at the end of a play. They come away with that natural high and see it's the result of all the hard work they put in."
When CALL rolled out last year, Buena High School theater instructor Carrie Duerk said she was surprised at the amount of interest the program had generated.
“We had enough kids to do two of these programs, and that was something we were unprepared for,” Duerk told the Herald/Review in April. “But now that we know that there’s a genuine interest in being a part of the program, we are looking to put them on as often as we can.”
Weller said the program was also led by Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School kindergarten teacher Sabrina French and school community director Dr. Duane Chun. Durek had five of her performing arts students assisting her.
Emphasizing respect, responsibility and teamwork throughout the program, Clark said she asked the students to write what they got out it.
"Many said they didn't feel as shy as when they started, and several said it felt like they were in a real family," she said. "When you hear that and see strong friendships form from theater interaction, you realize how fantastic (this program) is when it all jells together for them."