BOWIE — Bowie Unified School District’s board met last Tuesday night to discuss what to do with their 84-year-old pool that currently is in dire need of repairs or replacement.
The board ultimately decided to hold off on taking any action until after the election, when a new board will be sworn in.
“The school board has directed me to not do anything with the 84-year-old school pool,” Superintendent Wendy Conger told the Herald/Review following last week’s meeting. “They have decided to let the five new board members decide in January 2021. All five board positions are open.”
Both Patio Pool Supplies and David Peterson, director of Architecture, Design, Management, have cited the pool as being in violation of federal laws governing the operation of a public pool.
Inspection reveals issues
In a letter dated March 6, Patio Pool supplies referred to the Bowie pool as having several problems. "The existing equipment is not large enough to filter and circulate the water to meet current guidelines,” reads the letter, signed by Patio Pools Construction Supervisor Vincent Waters.
“The drain in the deep end is not compliant to meet the federal Virginia Graham Baker laws. Simple things like no depth marker tiles on the interior.”
The issues don’t stop there.
“To further complicate the situation, the recent flood of water from the pool indicates there is a major leak which would require investigation and major repairs,” the letter states. “However, repairs cannot be made to the pool without making it meet all the current state and federal regulations for a public pool.”
Patio Pools estimated the cost of the repairs or replacement will be at least $200,000, according to Waters’ letter.
“While this is not an exact estimate, we conservatively feel that it would have an estimated cost of $200,000-$250,000 to repair and update the pool,” Waters wrote. “An alternative to that would be to build a new pool within the current structure, this too would conservatively have an estimated cost similar to the renovated pool.”
The issue with the pool is just one of many problems that have been identified at the aging school.
“I have spent thirty years in Educational Facilities in Arizona in both Mesa Public Schools and at Scottsdale Unified,” Peterson wrote in a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey back in June. “I know first-hand how the condition of the facilities impacts the educational environment. I must say that I was saddened and taken aback by the conditions that I observed at Bowie Schools.”
Waters noted that bringing the pool back up to speed would be a major improvement for the area, despite the challenges.
"We very much understand how beneficial a functioning swimming pool would be for the school district and the city residents," he said in his letter. "Unfortunately, there are no simple fixes for the pool so that it would be a safe and fun environment."
While a decision is pending on the pool, Conger said she will continue to work on the other issues her campus and students are facing.
“Meanwhile, I will focus on other priorities: school climate, taking care of staff and students, leaking roofs, updating bathrooms to ADA compliance, repairing the broken elevator in the 98-year-old high school, and repairing the cesspool at a nearby school property,” she said. “Not to mention replacing the broken water pump at the school farm. The animals need water.”