SIERRA VISTA — Striking in their originality and artistic mastery, the paintings of Buena High’s Camryn Bennefield and Summer Martinez have not gone unnoticed.

Both juniors in BHS’ Advanced Placement art program, their submissions to the prestigious 41st annual Congressional Institute nationwide visual art competition that reviews more than 10,000 works from students nabbed first and second place honors, respectively, for District 6.

