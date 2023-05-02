SIERRA VISTA — Striking in their originality and artistic mastery, the paintings of Buena High’s Camryn Bennefield and Summer Martinez have not gone unnoticed.
Both juniors in BHS’ Advanced Placement art program, their submissions to the prestigious 41st annual Congressional Institute nationwide visual art competition that reviews more than 10,000 works from students nabbed first and second place honors, respectively, for District 6.
It marks the first time Buena High students have taken first and second place in the national “Artistic Discovery” competition that recognizes artistic talent in each congressional district in the U.S.
Even more astounding, the AP art program is the first formal art course Bennefield and Martinez have taken.
Bennefield’s winning painting, “Solidarity and Softness,” is on its way to Washington, D.C., where it will be displayed in the sprawling pedestrian Cannon Tunnel under Capitol Hill for one year.
The most-highly traveled access point between the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Capitol, the Cannon Tunnel allows staffers and members of Congress to make their way to the Library of Congress and the Capitol building — along with millions of tourists – who will view her and other district winners’ paintings for the next 12 months.
It’s an immense honor for Bennefield. Her soft pastel of a woman from a bygone era glancing to her left with a bank of peonies behind her took her three days to complete.
"I wanted to make it look like a painting from the romantic period,” said Bennefield, whose AP concentration is floriography. “The peonies symbolize relationship and love, which is where the title ‘Solidarity and Softness’ comes from. I really didn’t expect to win this. I told my mother I thought I should have submitted another painting.”
It will be a thrill of a lifetime for Bennefield when the District 6 winning artist attends the awards ceremony in Washington in June. It will also be her first opportunity to see her painting displayed in the Cannon Tunnel.
“The creativity of the students was truly inspiring,” said Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani of District 6. “I was very impressed with all the art we had in this year's competition — and the stories behind each and every piece. These young artists really gave it their all, and I congratulate all of them. I can't wait to host Camryn and a guest in D.C. this summer."
Martinez’s painting, “Bridging the Gap,” an extraordinary ink-and-watercolor composition almost surreal with its intricate designing, also wowed a panel of district artists judging entries for District 6. Her painting will be displayed in the Ciscomani’s Washington, D.C., office for the next year.
Like Bennefield, Martinez said she was floored that her painting placed second.
“I really wasn’t even going to enter,” she said. “Camryn wrote my name on the submission form, filled it out for me and said ‘now you have to enter.’ I initially wanted to do a landscape, but ‘Bridging the Gap’ progressed into a metaphor for two sides of everything. I wanted it to show the connection from one side to another.”
AP art teacher Laurie Giangregorio had only praise for Bennefield and Martinez.
“They’re both amazing and bright, which helps with going deeper with art,” she said. “They understand what the AP portfolio is all about. They both are honor students and take other AP courses as well.”
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. A Republican and Democratic member of the House is selected to serve as co-chairs honoring one high school student from their districts by selecting a piece of artwork for inclusion in an exhibit in the U.S. Capitol.
Last year, 421 congressional offices participated in the 2022 competition.
“This is an incredible honor as millions of tourists will get to see their work — something that might otherwise never happen for students from every walk of American life,” said Congressional Institute President Mark Strand. “Putting these students first is one way to show there are some things that even the most partisan politician can put above politics and celebrate along with their colleagues in both parties.”