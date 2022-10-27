From left, Denny Contapay, Lynn (Reese) Schnee, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and Ellen (Gustavson) Mobley after Mueller presented the class with a proclamation making Oct. 14 and 15, 2022, the "1970 Buena High School 50 Plus 2 Year Reunion Weekend."
From left, Denny Contapay, Lynn (Reese) Schnee, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and Ellen (Gustavson) Mobley after Mueller presented the class with a proclamation making Oct. 14 and 15, 2022, the "1970 Buena High School 50 Plus 2 Year Reunion Weekend."
Submitted
Buena alumni Georgia (Scovel) Bernheim and Mark Osterloh looking through the memory book given out to all the alumni.
SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School Class of 1970 held its "50 plus-2"-year reunion Oct. 14-15 at the Sierra Suites Hotel. Planning for the reunion actually started more than 2½ years ago. It initially was to be held in the fall of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the committee had to postpone the event.
The reunion committee consisiting of Denny Contapay, Lynn (Reese) Schnee and Ellen (Gustavson) Mobley had rescheduled the event for 2021; however, after the committee contacted all of the alumni, it was unanimously decided to postpone the event for one more year. Hence, the reason why they called it their "50 plus 2"-year reunion. Ironically, this is the year the alumni are turning 70 years old.
"It was worth the 50-plus-2-year wait," said Schnee.
The reunion started off with a casual get-together Friday night. The reunion committee decided the theme that night would be in Buena's colors of blue and white so they decorated the room, tables and photo booth accordingly with the help of other alumni. Surrounding the room were long tables set up with memorabilia from the past and large posters covered with high school mementos plus three canvas frames that said "50 + 2."
There was also a large variety of finger foods and sandwiches catered by Westend Catering. Desserts were different flavors of bite-size cupcakes.
The theme and all the decorations, tables and photo booth for Saturday night was in black, gold, white and silver to symbolize 50 years. There was a special area set up with pictures in memory of the 41 alumni who have passed away along with a memorial candle, a scrapbook of alumni obituaries and a scrapbook of faculty obituaries. Next to that there were framed group pictures of the 20th, 25th, 30th and 40th class reunions on display. The background music was managed by Bert Gustavson.
Before dinner on Saturday night, Contapay welcomed and thanked the 94 people for attending the reunion. He then introduced guests Gary and Martie Payne. Gary Payne was one of Buena’s history teachers when the alumni were attending BHS. After the class of 1970 graduated, Gary became Buena’s assistant principal, retiring in 1996.
The class of 1970 had two major surprises for the evening. The first was the handing out of a hardcover memory book to every alumni, which was put together by the combined efforts of Wanda Hallett and Lynn (Reese) Schnee. The memory book was a huge success.
The second surprise was the honor of having the mayor of Sierra Vista, Rick Mueller, as a guest speaker. Mueller presented a proclamation making Oct. 14 and 15, 2022, as the "1970 Buena High School 50 Plus 2-Year Reunion Weekend."
Contapay then gave the following toast.
"I am extremely happy to see all of our alumni, and I remember fondly all those that have passed on before us," he said.
After a great dinner catered by La Casita Restaurant and assorted pound cakes for dessert, door prizes from the local Sierra Vista/Fort Huachuca area were given out. All the alumni then gathered in the lobby of the hotel for a group photo. Another group photo was taken after that photo of only those alumni who had attended Carmichael Elementary School and Carmichael Junior High School.
During both evenings all the candid photos, photo booth photos and group photos were taken by photographer Crystal Madden and her assistant.
Of the 230 alumni in the 1970 graduating class, 94 live in Arizona, of which 26 live in Sierra Vista; 25 live in Tucson; 13 live in California; 10 live in Texas; and other alumni live in various states. One lives in Australia and another in Chile.
Not that the class of 1970 is proud of it, but they almost didn't get to graduate. As a senior prank, some of the alumni removed the Tijuana Taco man from the drive-thru at Tijuana Taco on Seventh Street and Fry Boulevard and relocated it on top of one of the buildings at the old Buena High School.
Some other pranks were done as well. The next day, the entire class was made to assemble onto Loveless football field and told that they all had to clean up everything that day, or they would not be graduating.
"The reunion weekend wouldn't have been possible without the help of alumni donations, alumni support with poster decorating, computer research, memory book and the event setups and takedowns,” said Ellen Gustavson Mobley. “Our committee would especially like to thank Mrs. Wen and Stacy at Sierra Suites; Pam Anderson and her staff from Westend Catering; Phil and Anita Garcia and their staff from La Casita Restaurant and Crystal Madden Photography. ''
For the Buena High School Class of 1970, the reunion was a remarkable event. Seeing and reuniting with fellow alumni through five decades was delightful and nostalgic. It was amazing to see how many years of "catching up" were crammed into two evenings.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone