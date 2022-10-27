SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School Class of 1970 held its "50 plus-2"-year reunion Oct. 14-15 at the Sierra Suites Hotel. Planning for the reunion actually started more than 2½ years ago. It initially was to be held in the fall of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the committee had to postpone the event.

The reunion committee consisiting of Denny Contapay, Lynn (Reese) Schnee and Ellen (Gustavson) Mobley had rescheduled the event for 2021; however, after the committee contacted all of the alumni, it was unanimously decided to postpone the event for one more year. Hence, the reason why they called it their "50 plus 2"-year reunion. Ironically, this is the year the alumni are turning 70 years old.

