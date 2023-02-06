SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School was placed in a lockdown and shelter in place order following a threatening phone call that was made by a caller to the Sierra Vista Police Department at around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Police officers were on the BHS campus, according to Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller, and all rooms in the high school were locked. No vehicles were allowed to leave or enter the campus.
Shortly after the shelter in place order was given, the school was cleared of the potential threat, and classes resumed as normal while SVPD remained on campus continuing its investigation, officials said Tuesday.
"It's still currently under investigation at this time, although we have a possible website IP address and a phone number where the threat came from," said Cpl. Scott Borgstadt, SVPD public information officer. "But because of the nature of the call, we have to go through another organization, a national organization that handles threats made to schools.
"Hopefully, if we come up with something viable on this, we will quickly move on it. But at the moment, it remains under investigation."
During a lockdown, no person — parent, student, staff member or guest — can enter or leave the building, and classes proceed as usual.
Unlike a shelter-in-place order, a school lockdown is different situation.
“It’s when an immediate threat has been made, (there’s) an active danger on campus, or a severe incident is in the immediate area,” Weller told the Herald/Review in October. “No one will be allowed to enter or exit the building with the exception of law enforcement and EMS personnel. A lockdown is a much more serious incident.”
It also means that all school activities are halted, and all students and staff head to the nearest classroom.
“All lights are turned off, doors are secured, students and staff hide within the room and remain calm,” she added.
Weller stressed the importance for parents to keep all their current information up to date in the school district’s records.
“That includes phone numbers, email addresses, emergency contacts and persons able to pick up your children,” she said.
In August, Carmichael Elementary School initiated a shelter in place order for 40 minutes after SVPD listened to messages left on the school’s voicemail system it felt were suspicious. Though officials said there was no specific threat against the school in the messages, school administration reiterated that the safety of students and staff was its number one priority.
