SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School was placed in a lockdown and shelter in place order following a threatening phone call that was made by a caller to the Sierra Vista Police Department at around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning. 

Police officers are currently on the BHS campus, according to Sierra Vista Unified School District public information officer Valerie Weller, and all rooms in the high school are locked. No vehicles are allowed to leave or enter the campus.

