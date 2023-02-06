SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School was placed in a lockdown and shelter in place order following a threatening phone call that was made by a caller to the Sierra Vista Police Department at around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Police officers are currently on the BHS campus, according to Sierra Vista Unified School District public information officer Valerie Weller, and all rooms in the high school are locked. No vehicles are allowed to leave or enter the campus.
During a lockout, no person — parent, student, staff member or guest — can enter or leave the building, and classes proceed as usual.
Unlike a shelter-in-place order, a school lockdown is different situation.
“It’s when an immediate threat has been made, (there’s) an active danger on campus, or a severe incident is in the immediate area,” Weller told the Herald/Review in October. “No one will be allowed to enter or exit the building with the exception of law enforcement and EMS personnel. A lockdown is a much more serious incident.”
It also means that all school activities have been halted, and all students and staff head to the nearest classroom.
“All lights are turned off, doors are secured, students and staff hide within the room and remain calm,” she added.
Weller stressed the importance for parents to keep all their current information up to date in the school district’s records.
“That includes phone numbers, email addresses, emergency contacts and persons able to pick up your children,” she said.
In August, Carmichael Elementary School initiated a shelter in place order for 40 minutes after SVPD listened to messages left on the school’s voicemail system it felt were suspicious. Though officials said there was no specific threat against the school in the messages, school administration reiterated that the safety of students and staff was its number one priority.
This is a developing story. The Herald/Review will update the story when more details arrive.
