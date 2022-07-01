SIERRA VISTA − The Buena High School Mountain Bike Team launched its 10th season on July 2.
The MTB team was formed to encourage and foster youth development in the sport of mountain biking. It’s open to Buena and home-schooled students from sixth through 12th grade with any range of skill levels. Its goal is to get more kids on bikes.
The Colts belong to the Arizona Cycling Association, a 1,400-athlete-strong, non-profit organization with 637 coaches divided among 79 teams. They oversee coach certification and training and organize the season’s races.
Head coach Jen Damato, who teaches the ACA’s MTB 101 class, said coach training prioritizes safety and overall well-being of each rider. It includes first aid and CPR techniques.
This year Buena welcomed five cyclists from Tombstone, whose team needed a coaching staff.
Tombstone senior Josh Asato and his brother, Kyle, were in their second year riding for Tombstone and are taking advantage of this year’s combined team.
Team registration began in May. A “Connections Day” barbecue was held June 11 at Veterans Memorial Park for new and returning members.
The team’s preseason consists of a half dozen practices at Veterans Memorial. Riders gather early mornings for skills training, development and team building exercises.
As practices progress, each rider finds their place within the team. Some team members have joined to develop into better mountain bikers, while others apply their skills practice to compete in races later in the season.
By the start of the official season, the team had 55 riders, and Damato expects the number to grow as students return from their summer activities, along with the addition of experienced riders who skipped the preseason.
Between the start of the season and racing in September, the team will practice three times a week.
Dawn Santoro, a volunteer coach along with her husband, Mark, is the mother of three team riders. She said there were many aspects of the club that drew her family to participate.
“There's competitiveness and goals, but it’s also fun,” Santoro said. “We go camping for races and we really get to invest in our kids' lives.”
In November 2021 Jacob Santoro placed third at the JV1 Arizona State Mountain Bike Championships.
“It’s a great group,” agreed Ray Lucero, another parent/coach. “Like the Santoros said, it’s a great group of people and a great foundation for the children to learn.”
Jesse Lucero, Ray’s son, is a state-level competitor that has been with the team for four years.
“We’re in the pre-season stuff, working on skills," Jesse Lucero said. "The real season starts in July, and a lot more of the competitive and the recurring kids will start showing up. Then it’s racing season, with five races all around the state of Arizona.”
Racing starts in Flagstaff, Sept. 9-11, at Fort Tuthill. Location for race two is yet to be determined. but is set for Sept. 23-25. Race three is Oct. 7-9 at Pioneer Park in Prescott. The fourth competition is at McDowell Regional Park Oct. 21-23. The state championship race will be at Fort Huachuca Wren Arena Nov. 5-6.
Buena sophomore Diego Cortes is in his third year with the team and said, “I'm really going to try and do the best I can. I want to train more and more.”
Cortes is a competitive rider who also rides internationally in the “Campeonato Del Desierto” league, which runs during the spring in Sonora, Mexico.
Diego’s brother, Aaron, is also a member of the Buena MTB team.
Although ACA is an interscholastic league, riders can accrue Union Cycliste Internationale points for racing in ACA events. The UCI is a global governing body of cycling recognized by the International Olympic Committee.