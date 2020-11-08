SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District and Buena High School administration, made the decision to close BHS for in-person instruction, in consultation with Cochise County Health and Social Services. All other schools will remain open to in-person instruction.
On Nov. 7th Cochise Health and Social Services (CHSS) confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Buena High School consistent with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) outbreak definition. On Sunday SVUSD received an outbreak letter from CHSS.
Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Buena High School students and staff, SVUSD and BHS administration immediately made the decision to close to in-person instruction until Nov. 30. All sports or scheduled activities scheduled to occur during closure are cancelled.
Buena administration will be providing information to students, parents and staff regarding virtual learning that will take place during closure.
Cochise County Health and Social Services will provide educational literature to be distributed to students, parents, and caregivers on the importance of isolation, minimizing contact and monitoring for symptoms during the exposure and when in-person instruction resumes on Nov. 30.
Additional information can be found by visiting the Cochise County COVID website at https://covidcochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/or the ADHS COVID website at https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-diseaseepidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.
The Cochise County Public Health Department can be reached by calling 520-432-9400.