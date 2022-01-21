SIERRA VISTA — "CTE is the answer to 'why do I have to learn this?' "
After receiving feedback from industry professionals, parents and students during their Fall Advisory survey, Buena High School's Career and Technical Education program continues striving to maintain a bridge for students to become professionals.
That bridge is comprised of a team of 16 CTE teachers and multiple partnerships with local organizations, including: Cochise College, Fresh, Brightstar, Sierra Vista Police Department, Culver’s, Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, Apex Network Physical Therapy, M&M Auto Paint Supplies and Uptown 3 Theater, according to CTE student achievement teacher Terry Kimbley.
"We work with a number of industry partners throughout the community," said Kimbley in an email. "Working with these stakeholders not only gives us valuable input and also helps us connect students to future employment opportunities. Advisory members employ many of our students and will soon be able to help them earn credit for work-based learning. It can be a wonderful relationship for all."
On Nov. 16 last year, the high school hosted its annual Fall Advisory conference, where professionals, parents and students get to submit feedback to the high school's CTE program relating the relevancy of the techniques taught to the industry standards and areas for improvement.
Kimbley said that the feedback received from the community continues to be a valuable assist toward maintaining the quality of the program.
"The greatest impact our advisory teams tend to make is to recommend new facilities and technologies to match what our industry partners are using in their constantly evolving workplace," said Kimbley. "Advisors also are our greatest advocates.
"They get to see firsthand the skills our students are learning and the environments we teach in. If it’s not meeting the need or preparing students for what’s ahead of them, they can recommend the changes we need."
Currently, Buena High offers 13 different programs in its CTE program, ranging from classes in emergency medical services, nursing, film, law, JROTC, theater, automotive, engineering and culinary.
Kimbley said one example of the program's collaboration with the community was in the construction of the school's $1.5 million Culinary Arts Facility — which includes the Colt Café — that opened its doors in September 2018.
"The Culinary Arts facility we built a few years ago is an example of how industry partners, parents and students used their influence to get facilities and equipment that truly prepare our kids for what’s ahead of them as they enter the culinary field," said Kimbley. "We are eternally grateful for these individuals who always make themselves available to our teachers and students. These relationships are one way that bonds the school to the community of Sierra Vista."
Cochise College automotive technology major Tyler Verdonk, 19, and a Buena automotive technology alumnus, said that the program has helped him prepare both for college and the industry.
"I absolutely love those programs," said Verdonk. "Robert Bounds (teacher) is a very knowledgeable person, a very caring person. He really did push me to continue the career after I got out of high school ... Alex Wolf (teacher) as well. He is such a knowledgeable person and he explains things in such a good way while you’re doing the work. He’s one of the biggest reasons why I’m still in automotive.
"And getting into college, obviously they have a lot more time to break down the concepts that we learned in the Buena program, but they very very quickly apply those techniques to the teaching methods that Alex Wolf drilled into us so hard. Basically, just immediately put us into more of a workforce environment."
Verdonk said he made the decision to pursue a career in automotive technology after touring Buena and visiting the automotive classes while in middle school.
"When we got to the automotive section, I think Robert Bounds — the collision teacher — stood up on one of the four posts and talked to the class and gave us (a) summary to what was going on," said Verdonk.
"While they were doing that, there were actually students in his class working on a vehicle behind him," he continued. "And just seeing them work on the vehicle and how happy and how interesting what they were doing was is what pushed me to get into his program."
Verdonk said he hopes to enter the workforce as an automotive technician while finishing his degree at Cochise College, with aspirations of continuing his education after graduation.
"Soon after getting out of the program, I do plan to continue with higher education and get into business management," said Verdonk. "All of that is eventually to get my own automotive shop."
Kimbley said that at the end of the day, CTE aims to help students answer the "why" behind their academics and how that relates to their ambitions.
"They see that those basic skills of reading, writing and math are core to their success in the future," said Kimbley. "CTE gives students the 'why' and 'how' to be prepared for any path they choose once they leave us.
"In some ways, our programs help students narrow down some options as they head towards graduation. This prevents countless dollars being spent on college majors that are never used. Students get real life experience, interpersonal skills and teachers who are their biggest fans forever."