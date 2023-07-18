SIERRA VISTA — Registering the first time for anything new is never a lot of fun.
Or easy.
But Buena High School has made it close to effortless.
The school has worked out the kinks it had in the past to make registering practically trouble-free instead of a day wrought with confusion.
Two years ago, BHS officials streamlined the school’s registration process, making it simpler and easier to navigate.
Instead of last-minute schedule changes, parents and students waiting for hours to sign up for classes or see counselors, and general confusion, the new online registration rollout that replaced the school’s lumbering “back to school registration” for the most part has made the procedure a breeze.
Compared to what it was once like, it's almost like a walk in the park
“It was definitely not an enjoyable process,” said Buena Athletic Director Cole Colvin, who remembered experiencing three- to four-hour waits in long lines not long ago and also when he was a student at BHS.
“We used to have each class, like freshmen and sophomores, come on specific days," he said. "Now it's an open registration for all classes. Kids are in and out quickly instead of the nightmare it was. IDs are pre-printed ahead of time, and we’ve done away with meeting with counselors.
“It’s amazing what a few tweaks to registration can do.”
With school set to begin Aug. 2, BHS officials are hosting Colt Days this week — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday — allowing students and parents to tour the campus, sign up for Chromebooks, take yearbook photos, receive parking passes and meal documentation as well filling out nurse and health paperwork.
“Registering at the end of the school year for course requests by students already at Buena so they can be enrolled in certain classes they want right off the bat has helped speed up registration a lot,” said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller. “The enrollment verification process, or proof of residency required by state law, was sent out in April, and that also has helped speed up registering.”
So far, 1,800 students have enrolled at BHS said Weller, who expects that number to increase slightly when Colt Days is over. As of July 5, the district had a total enrollment of 4,385 students. Weller said that figure could jump up about another 5% before school starts.
For families and students uncomfortable with online registrations, the district has created a Welcome Center Registration Office at the Rothery Educational Service Center. On Monday, district clerk typist Linda Robbins was staffing the center, helping a steady stream of people who were coming in as early as 7:30 a.m.
“We’ve been very busy this morning,” said Robbins. “I get them started on their ParentVue/Student/Vue accounts, and they go along until they run into something they need a little help with. It’s what we do here.”
There was hardly a line or wait time for freshmen and new students on Tuesday at a table where Krista Cato, secretary to Buena Vice Principal Breanna McDaniel, was helping them register.
“It’s just been steady, not crazy like it was in the past,” she said. “Everything’s running very smoothly.”
Buena officials also will be rolling out the red carpet when it hosts a Freshmen Welcome Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, for incoming freshmen students.
“It’s an opportunity for all incoming freshmen to explore the school, go on a Buena scavenger hunt, meet other students and speak with Buena administrators,” said Weller. “This is a great day for students who have never been to Buena to have the school all to themselves for the day and see what Buena has to offer.”
There is still one additional piece for freshmen and new students: Buena’s annual Colt Walkabout. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, the annual event gives all students and families the opportunity to walk around BHS with their schedule and find their classrooms. Staff and student leaders will be on campus to help new students find their rooms and answer questions.
“Even if some students have missed some of the registration process like photo IDs and other parts of it, they can still start classes,” said BHS Principal Nicole Young. “We’ll be having makeup days so they have nothing to worry about.”