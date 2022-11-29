SIERRA VISTA — For five students almost clueless about what career path they wanted to follow when they first enrolled at Buena High, they sure figured it out in grand fashion.

After signing up for William Conroy’s marketing/business class and joining DECA — a career and technical student activity program — Jennie Ou, Nathan Green, Katelin Sinclair, Madison Walker and Maya Taijerson put on their smarty hats in a statewide competition in mid-October.

