SIERRA VISTA — For five students almost clueless about what career path they wanted to follow when they first enrolled at Buena High, they sure figured it out in grand fashion.
After signing up for William Conroy’s marketing/business class and joining DECA — a career and technical student activity program — Jennie Ou, Nathan Green, Katelin Sinclair, Madison Walker and Maya Taijerson put on their smarty hats in a statewide competition in mid-October.
And boy, did they strut their stuff in the 21st annual DECA Virtual Business Challenge.
Showcasing a wide array of marketing and entrepreneurial skills they learned in Conroy’s class, the students — ranging from sophomores to seniors — scored top marks as they competed against high schools across the state in a simulated game-like virtual business competition.
Nine of the top 10 students in Arizona that placed in the entrepreneurship slot were from BHS, including Green, who took second place honors. Jason Janssen took home third.
“Oh, I was so so close from taking first place, so close,” said Green, a sophomore. “I almost nailed it. It came right down to the end, to the very last question.”
Does that mean there’s a motivating force for next year?
“Absolutely,” said Green.
Buena was hardly done taking home honors for the day.
Two marketing students placed in the top 10 in the state in DECA’s fashion category, with George McLachlan taking second place. Four BHS students also finished in the top 10 statewide in DECA’s restaurant division; two were in the top 10 in both the hotel and sports challenges while another landed in the top 10 in DECA’s accounting division.
Conroy couldn’t be more proud of his students.
“These kids are absolutely terrific to work with,” said Conroy, a 1994 BHS graduate now in his fourth year teaching marketing/business while leading the DECA program. “Watching them absorb this business knowledge in class and then seeing how they performed at the competition was awesome. I’m so proud of how well they did at the virtual business challenge.”
BHS junior Madison Walker credits her teacher for what he has brought to the table for business and marketing students.
“Mr. Conroy has been just a great teacher,” said Walker, who placed eighth in DECA’s personal finance competition. “I’ve learned so much about finances and the ins-and-outs of running a business in this class.”
Other students, like Kaitlin Sinclair and Maya Taijertson, also laud Conroy’s class for steering them towards a career they say they’re ready to embrace for their future.
“I had no idea what I wanted to take in my freshman year so I signed up for Mr. Conroy’s class because someone told me about it,” said Sinclair, a junior. “I just absolutely love it. I actually look forward to this every day at school. It’s even made coming to school kind of fun.”
Sophomore Maya Taijerson, who also enrolled in the class in her freshman year, echoed Sinclair’s sentiments.
“It’s made me see that this is the future I want to follow,” said Taijerson, who finished ninth in the restaurant competition.
Now in her third year participating in DECA, senior Jennie Ou started in Conroy’s class as a freshman and never looked back.
“I really, really liked it,” she said. “A lot. In the virtual business challenge, we competed against lots of people in other high schools from around the state, and we did really well, which was great to see. It was exciting to see where we stood against the rest.”
Conroy said he was encouraged to teach DECA by a couple of BHS teachers and his former high school teacher Chuck Greene.
“My standards for teaching this class are very high,” he said. “This isn’t some elective kids take thinking it’s a class they can just coast through. It’s about learning business and networking principles and how to effectively apply them.”
DECA, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit career and technical student organization with more than 177,000 members in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, DC, as well as Canada, China, Germany, Poland, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain. It was formed in 1946 in an effort to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs.
The organization says 97% of its members said they learned how to organize a presentation about what a business expects from employees while gaining problem-solving skills; 92% said DECA empowered them to be an effective leader and connected school to the real world.
Members also said DECA prepared them academically for college and careers, helped influence their college plans, their interest in entrepreneurship and owning a business.