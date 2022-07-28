SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School's Ensign Gym got off relatively lucky.
Pelted by a heavy rainstorm that slammed into Sierra Vista late Tuesday afternoon, the roof of the high school's gymnasium took a direct hit. About 6,000 square feet of roof over the east auxiliary “practice” gym where physical education classes are held was severely damaged by the July 26 storm, said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller.
“Superintendent Dr. Holmes went up on the roof and said it looked like a chuck of a tin can had been pulled back,” said Weller. “A roofing crew is already on the job, and we expect that portion of the roof will be fixed in a relatively short time. After that, the district will re-evaluate the situation.”
Thanks to the quick-thinking and actions by high school and district staff, the gymnasium's hardwood floor was left unscathed when the group rolled up its collective sleeves and went to work. Weller said approximately a 25-person team quickly set up trash cans and immediately placed tarps over the floor to protect it from the heavy rains that blasted the area for close to an hour.
The plywood and tar paper-based flat roof covering Ensign Gym is approximately 25,000 square feet, said Weller.
“Some water, however, did manage to get onto the floor of the main court,” she said.
With school set to begin next week, it would have been a major financial blow for the district to repair a potentially-damaged floor, especially with school already in session. Weller said the district has been considering replacing the 27-year-old roof for the entire high school as well as Ensign Gym for about $8 million. BHS was constructed in 1995.
Crews began work Wednesday morning to repair the roof. Weller said no events in Ensign Gym will be affected by the damage and school will still begin as scheduled on Aug 3.
It could have been a lot worse.
In Douglas last week, more than 40 homes suffered damage when a storm classified as a macroburst swept through the area, damaging 40 homes; five had major damage, three substantial damage and several were blown away. More than 330 residential APS customers also lost power. Wind gusts were estimated to be around 80 miles per hour.
Tuesday's storm that hit Sierra Vista and damaged the gymnasium roof didn't have the power of driving wind gusts that tore through Douglas.