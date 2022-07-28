Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School's Ensign Gym got off relatively lucky.

Pelted by a heavy rainstorm that slammed into Sierra Vista late Tuesday afternoon, the roof of the high school's gymnasium took a direct hit. About 6,000 square feet of roof over the east auxiliary “practice” gym where physical education classes are held was severely damaged by the July 26 storm, said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller.

