SIERRA VISTA — School officials had hoped that the new, ultramodern scoreboard with its crisp, high-resolution displays would be up and operational in Loveless Field in August in time for Buena High School’s football season.
Hit with a series of unexpected delays, installation of the state-of-the-art scoreboard with a digital play clock — something the current scoreboard was lacking — was pushed back to late September when three 20-foot holes for 4-foot diameter steel poles that would mount the scoreboard were drilled and installed at the beginning of the month.
By the Colts’ homecoming game against Tucson Cholla High School, officials felt confident that the scoreboard — with all the bells and whistles similar to college LED scoreboards showing starting lineups, game prompts, school information and events along with Buena’s rotating logo — would be ready.
But it wasn’t.
Thanks to post-COVID 19, setbacks and delays are now standard operating procedures, which caused a series of holdups on installing the scoreboard.
But on Dec. 1, the 35-foot-by-32-foot scoreboard was finally installed and connected at Loveless Field and was utilized for the time during a girls soccer game.
“From manufacturing to lining up contractors caused a lot of timing and scheduling issues,” said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller.
Another scoreboard the district purchased along with the one at Loveless Field was installed inside Buena’s Ensign Gymnasium in late September.
“We’ve needed new ones for a long time,” said Weller. “The ones we had were pretty old — at least 20 or 25 years old. And since new regulations from the Arizona Interscholastic Association are calling for the necessity of both play and shot clocks now, these scoreboards will be able to provide those. The ones we had didn't.”
The price tag for both scoreboards — about $580,900 — was part of the district’s facelift for its aging signs and marquees totaling just more than $1 million. Funding for the project came from the district’s capital and maintenance and operations fund — primarily from the district’s sale of 25 acres formerly known as the Rothery Center Sports Complex — to the city of Sierra Vista two years ago for $981,000.
Eight other marquees for Sierra Vista schools were also slated for installation, including one for the Rothery Educational Service Center. But like the two scoreboards, they were delayed by COVID-related problems. Four were supposed to be installed Dec. 19, but are now scheduled for Jan. 4 while the rest are planned for the end of January or early February.
“Apparently, COVID hit the factory in Tucson where they’re being made so production has been backed up,” said Weller.
She said there were a few initial glitches electronically with the scoreboards’ operation. The outdoor scoreboard has a video display that’s 17 feet high and 30 feet wide, while the one in Ensign Gym is about half the size.
“They’re quite huge so it’s a learning curve,” she said. “Eventually, the displays will be able to show game replays, but right now what we’re doing is fairly basic. Several video graphics were made exclusively for Buena using branded content with the school’s mascot for each sport. It’s a bit complex, but we’re getting there. Once we get a handle on how everything works, they’ll be a great addition for the school.”
Weller created headshots of players with their name and year from submitted photos from Buena’s girls varsity volleyball team for the scoreboard’s display. Eventually, she’ll have them for the Colts’ wrestling and basketball members.
“When it shows one of our players, it’s pretty impressive and they’re pretty excited seeing themselves on the display,” she said. “It gives Buena something not every school has.”
Both scoreboards will serve as a revenue source for the school by displaying ads from community sponsors and local businesses. Sponsorships, which Weller primarily will be selling, will start at about $10,000 per year.
There’s also an academic spinoff for Buena students that comes with the new scoreboards: This year the high school will offer a sports marketing class in conjunction with its “Marketing Management and Entrepreneurship” course it currently offers taught by William Conroy.
Among other things, Weller said the course will teach students interested in pursuing a sports management career how to operate the various displays on the scoreboard, as well as selling and placing advertisements. Weller said students may possibly sell some smaller ads for the scoreboard.
Additionally, the course will also include a field trip to the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium in Glendale to work hand-in-hand with the technicians who operate the team’s scoreboard.
“It should be a super-cool experience and academic course,” she added.
Both scoreboards were manufactured by Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, one of the world’s largest suppliers of electronic displays, scoreboards and digital billboards. The company has designed impressive displays used at both the Winter and Summer Olympics, electronic signs in New York City’s Times Square, and scoreboards for the Kansas City Royals, Jacksonville Jaguars and a multi-million dollar system for the Kuwait stock exchange.
