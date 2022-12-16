SIERRA VISTA — School officials had hoped that the new, ultramodern scoreboard with its crisp, high-resolution displays would be up and operational in Loveless Field in August in time for Buena High School’s football season.

Hit with a series of unexpected delays, installation of the state-of-the-art scoreboard with a digital play clock — something the current scoreboard was lacking — was pushed back to late September when three 20-foot holes for 4-foot diameter steel poles that would mount the scoreboard were drilled and installed at the beginning of the month.

