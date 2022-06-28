SIERRA VISTA — Get set for a stunning, state-of-the-art scoreboard when Buena High opens its football season at Loveless Stadium in September.
The ultramodern scoreboard with its crisp, high-resolution displays is expected to be up and operational by mid-August, said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller.
Manufactured by Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, it should be an absolute showstopper.
It will have all the bells and whistles similar to college and professional LED scoreboards, complete with a digital play clock — something the current scoreboard was lacking — and displays showing starting lineups, upcoming events, school information and game prompts along with Buena’s rotating logo.
Once the scoreboard is connected, Weller said another one will be installed inside Buena"s Ensign Gymnasium, also in mid-August.
The price tag for both scoreboards — about $580,900 — is part of the district’s facelift for its aging signs and marquees totaling just over $1 million. Funding for the project came from the district’s capital and maintenance and operations fund – primarily from the district’s sale of 25 acres formerly known as the Rothery Center Sports Complex — to the city of Sierra Vista two years ago for $981,000.
"We've needed new ones for a long time," said Weller. "The ones we have now are pretty old — at least 20 or 25 years old. And since new regulations from the Arizona Athletic Association are calling for the necessity of both play and shot clocks now, these scoreboards will be able to provide those. The ones we have now don't.”
Additionally, they'll also serve as a revenue source for the school by displaying ads from community sponsors and local businesses. Sponsorships, which Weller primarily will be selling, will start at about $10,000 per year.
Daktronics, one of the world's largest suppliers of electronic displays, scoreboards and digital billboards, has designed impressive displays used at both the Winter and Summer Olympics, electronic signs in New York City's Times Square along with scoreboards for the Kansas City Royals, Jacksonville Jaguars and a multi-million dollar system for the Kuwait stock exchange.
There's also an academic spinoff for Buena students from the new scoreboard: This year the high school will offer a sports marketing class in conjunction with its "Marketing Management and Entrepreneurship" course it currently offers taught by William Conroy.
Among other things, Weller said the course will teach students interested in pursuing a sports management career how to operate the various displays on the scoreboard, as well as selling and placing advertisements. Weller also said students may possibly sell some smaller ads for the scoreboard.
Additionally, the course will also include a field trip to the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in Glendale to work hand-in-hand with the technicians who operate the team's scoreboard.
"It should be a super-cool experience and academic course," she added.