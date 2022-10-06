SIERRA VISTA — There’s nothing like a high school club that spirits you to parts known and sometimes even a little unknown.
For four Buena High School seniors, it will be the thrill of a lifetime when they head off to Sierra Vista’s sister city in Germany Oct. 14 for two weeks in a student exchange program celebrating cultural diversity through the school’s Sister Cities Club at Buena.
The four students — sophomores Rachel Lee and Samira Vidot Tekin and juniors Trinity Johnson and Roman Lieber — will fly to Radebeul, Germany, with BHS social studies teacher Rachel Henry, who serves as the club’s chaperone and sponsor. Last year, Henry — who has taught at BHS since 2000 — was awarded the prestigious Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in Arizona. The current president of the Sierra Vista Unified Education Association, a local union that represents the employees of the school district, Henry is just as thrilled to travel to Germany as the students.
“We’re all very excited,” she said. “A couple of the students have never been to Europe before so it’s pretty exciting for them. This is my sixth time taking students, and I just love it. I’m so happy that we can be starting this back up again.”
It will be the first time since 2019 that BHS students will travel internationally to one of Sierra Vista’s two sister cities since COVD-19 halted the program. They’ll stay with host families with children about the same age, said Henry, while she’ll stay at the home of a German high school teacher.
Its other designated sister city — Cananea, Sonora — is also part of the school’s sister city exchange program.
Nationally, more than 700 cities have launched a sister city program since Sister Cities International was created at President Eisenhower's 1956 White House summit on citizen diplomacy. Eisenhower envisioned a network that would be a champion for peace and prosperity by fostering bonds between people from different communities around the world, promoting cooperation, cultural understanding and economic benefits to each of the participating cities.
Buena’s student-cultural exchange program began in 1998, said Henry, and works with the Sister Cities Association of Sierra Vista, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. It allows local high school students to travel to new countries, providing them with an opportunity for cultural enrichment and diversity as well as an educational experience.
In past years, students were hosted by German families, visited high schools, toured government offices, factories and economic sectors and took day trips to neighboring Prague and Berlin.
“The Sister Cities Club (at BHS) has been in existence for more than 50 years,” said Henry. “The first foreign exchange Buena participated in was back in 1998. I am chaperoning four students to Germany, where students from Cananea will also be participating in planned activities and spending time with host families."
The current club, said Henry, has 10 to 15 students. The club’s main focus, aside from learning key German phrases, is scheduling fundraisers for the trip, like last month’s Octoberfest. Families and the Sister Cities Association also contribute.
“Money-wise, Oktoberfest is our largest fundraiser,” said Henry. “Everyone’s involved doing everything, especially working the bratwurst booth. Whatever it is, we’re all pitching in.”
But why Radebeul, Germany, and Cananea, Sonora, as Sierra Vista’s sister cities?
“We partnered with Cananea for their close distance to us, economic impact and because we share the San Pedro River, which starts in the Cananea area,” chair Susanne Himstedt-Gilbert of the Sister Cities program told the Herald/Review in 2018. “Radebeul was chosen because of the writer/author of famous Western books Karl May; the German city was looking for a sister city in our region. ”
A Sister Cities Commission was established in Sierra Vista as a committee in 1989, originally to promote a relationship with Cananea. It added Radebeul to form a trio in 1998 and worked with teachers and administrators at BHS to organize a Sister Cities Club for students interested in participating in the exchange program.
Four years ago, the Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously to formalize a new agreement with the commission. Previously, it helped oversee the city's Sister Cities program. The new agreement gave the city and the Sister Cities Association an opportunity to work together to provide services and opportunities in support of the city of Sierra Vista’s Sister Cities mission.
Some of the partnership includes cultural exchanges, youth leadership and educational opportunities.