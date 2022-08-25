Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — If all goes according to schedule, Buena High School’s new state-of-the-art football scoreboard — as well as a scoreboard in Ensign Gymnasium — will be installed around the third week of September.

However, the scoreboard at Loveless Field will not be ready for Buena’s opening home game scheduled for Sept. 2 as school officials originally hoped, said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller.

Tags