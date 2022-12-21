From left, Buena High's Rachel Lee, Roman Lieber, Trinity Johnson and Samira Vidot Tekin went to Radebeul, Germany, in a student exchange program with the school’s Sister Cities Club in October. Lee and Johnson said the trip made a big impact on their lives.
SIERRA VISTA — Two months after four Buena High School seniors went to Sierra Vista’s sister city in Germany in a student exchange program celebrating cultural diversity through the school’s Sister Cities Club program, the club will soon be welcoming its German counterparts.
Students from Sierra Vista’s sister city in Radebeul, Germany — where the BHS students went for two weeks in October with social studies teacher Rachel Henry as the club’s chaperone — will be visiting here in the next few months.
Henry is thrilled that Sierra Vista will host the visiting German students.
“We’re all very excited,” she said.
It was the first time since 2019 that BHS students traveled internationally to one of Sierra Vista’s two sister cities since COVD-19 halted the program. They stayed with host families with children about the same age. Henry, who has taught at BHS since 2000 and was awarded the prestigious Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in Arizona, stayed at the home of a German high school teacher.
The current club, said Henry, has 10 to 15 students.
Two of the club’s students who made the trip to Germany said it left a major impact on their lives.
“The Germany trip was genuinely one of the best moments of my life,” said 11th-grader Trinity Johnson. “I think it's impacted my life in a lot of ways, the most important being the memories I've made and a lifelong friend. The trip was more than a learning experience, it was more so a chance for me to see another teenager's world and how they live in it.
“Everywhere I went, the scenery always managed to take my breath away. The people were so friendly, and I loved every moment I spent there. I've made plenty of memories there, and I would love to make more. I think anybody who can, should go to Germany; it was truly a dream come true.”
Sophomore Rachel Lee said the trip was an eye-opener for her.
“Not only did I get to experience being in a new country, but I also learned about the differences in other cultures and geography in different countries,” she said. “It changed a lot of how I viewed Germany as well as Mexico, including the people. This trip meant so much to me.
"It gave me a whole different kind of experience and an opportunity that I’m blessed to have had.”
It not only enabled her to make new friendships; it also allowed her to experience new ways for enjoyment she never thought she could find.
“My takeaway from this whole experience was a lot of new and useful knowledge of people around the world, including their lifestyles and culture, as well as being grateful for every chance that I got,” she said. “I think every memory I had in Germany was my best memory, but probably my favorite part about the trip was visiting the castles in Dresden.”
For Henry, the trip was the fifth time she has chaperoned students to Radebeul with the Sister Cities Student Exchange Program.
“I have made amazing friends from Germany and Mexico, who I may not see or speak to often, but we pick up right where we left off,” she said. “Each visit is slightly different and I enjoy getting to see the experience through the students' eyes. Most of them make new friends, and all of them get to experience another culture and some independence. This is due to them staying in homes with a German host family and getting to do things like use mass transit.
“This year the students and chaperones got to interact with an elected member of the Bundestag (German Parliament) while we were in Berlin. Listening to the perspectives from three different countries was fascinating and my favorite memory from this trip.”
Nationally, more than 700 cities have launched a sister city program since Sister Cities International was created at President Eisenhower’s 1956 White House summit on citizen diplomacy. Eisenhower envisioned a network that would be a champion for peace and prosperity by fostering bonds between people from different communities around the world, promoting cooperation, cultural understanding and economic benefits to each of the participating cities.
