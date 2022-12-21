student exchage

From left, Buena High's Rachel Lee, Roman Lieber, Trinity Johnson and Samira Vidot Tekin went to Radebeul, Germany, in a student exchange program with the school’s Sister Cities Club in October. Lee and Johnson said the trip made a big impact on their lives.

 HECTOR ACUNA/Herald/Review

SIERRA VISTA — Two months after four Buena High School seniors went to Sierra Vista’s sister city in Germany in a student exchange program celebrating cultural diversity through the school’s Sister Cities Club program, the club will soon be welcoming its German counterparts.

Students from Sierra Vista’s sister city in Radebeul, Germany — where the BHS students went for two weeks in October with social studies teacher Rachel Henry as the club’s chaperone — will be visiting here in the next few months.

