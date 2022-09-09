SIERRA VISTA — A Buena High School teacher has taken his own life amid accusations he abused multiple students dating back nearly 10 years.
Buena High School Principal Nicole Young confirmed Tim Wells' death in an email to students and parents Friday evening.
"Buena High School has been informed that one of our teachers, Mr. Tim Wells, has unexpectedly passed away," Young's email said. Mental health resources will be made available for students, her statement said.
A statement on the Cochise County Sheriff's page regarding a deceased male has not been confirmed to be linked to Wells as of Friday night. CCSO officials told Herald/Review Media they are waiting for autopsy results before releasing the identification of the deceased in that incident.
Highly-charged accusations against Wells surfaced on Facebook earlier this week regarding alleged inappropriate conduct toward female students.
The furor began when a woman posted an online comment on Sept. 7 asking, "Anyone else been sexually assaulted by the teacher Timothy Wells?"
A woman who identified herself as a mother of a BHS teenager posted on the Facebook thread, “I called the school to have my daughter taken out of his class. They informed me they’re aware of this situation and are investigating this further.”
Another Facebook user, who identified themselves as a BHS student wrote, “He … has been creepy from the beginning. I have got weird vibes from him since the beginning of the year … He would sit next to all the girls in class and he would always comment on my friends' shirts when they were showing some cleavage. He even brought a robot dog one day that apparently can record and he released it under the girls table.”
A third user claimed “the girl he dated was my classroom aide for his class and it sooo inappropriate” while another posted, “My old friend from high school didn’t see his was literally grooming her and I told it it’s wrong. He got her flowers for her birthday and told the rest of the class to stay outside so she would be the first one to go into class … this is disgusting and I’m sorry to everyone who had to go thru this.”
There were dozens of responses and at least 26 shares to the original post as of Friday afternoon. Many of the accusations date back to at least 2013, according to social media posts.
The school district released a statement Friday addressing the allegations, prior to Wells' death.
“Buena High School and Sierra Vista Unified administration are aware of the claims against a Buena High School teacher,” SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said in a press release.
“We are conducting our own investigation regarding the claims and have also informed the Sierra Vista Police Department. These types of accusations are taken very seriously by the administration and we will take any and all necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students.”
This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.