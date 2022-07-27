SIERRA VISTA — No one ever likes the first day of anything.
Whether it’s the start of a new job, or going to a brand new school, they’re just never any fun.
And when it comes to the first day of the start of high school, it always feels like you’re the odd one out with everyone looking at and judging you every step of the way.
That’s why from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, Buena High School will host its annual Colt Walkabout, which allows students and families an opportunity to come visit BHS to learn how to find their way to the school's classrooms. BHS staff will be on campus to answer any questions and help students find their way and try to make the unfamiliar a little less intimidating.
The walkabout has been a BHS event for decades by trying to make the first day of school not such a frightening experience.
So getting a jump on their surroundings to feel a little familiar with a new high school environment for approximately 500 incoming freshmen and upper level transfer students is a way to break the ice.
Sometimes one step at a time is all it takes.
“It gives new students a chance to find different rooms, lockers, wander the halls, how to get to the cafeteria and just get an overall feel of the high school,” said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller.
With more than a thousand students, passing through Buena’s hallways on their way to classes can be an extremely nerve-wracking experience to new students. The Colt Walkabout is designed to reduce those day-one jitters.
But in the end, learning where to go, what to do and navigating your way through a large, new school is only half the battle.
The real challenge begins on Wednesday, Aug. 3 when school classes begin at BHS.
